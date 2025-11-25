York Knights trio commit to club following Super League promotion

PAUL McSHANE, Ben Jones-Bishop and Jordan Thompson have all re-signed with York Knights following their promotion to Super League.

Former Man of Steel and England international McShane has signed another one-year deal after impressing in his first year with the Knights.

Since joining from Castleford, the 36-year-old has made 32 appearances, scoring four tries and kicking nine goals, and won the Championship Player of the Year award.

Head coach Mark Applegarth said of McShane: “He’s 100 percent got another year in him. He’s been in outstanding form this year and he’s a real leader by action, not just words. I’m over the moon we’ve got a player of that calibre.”

McShane added: “I’m really happy to have re-signed with the club and be part of its history. I didn’t expect to play Super League again but I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead of us.”

Jamaican international Jones-Bishop topped the Championship try-scoring charts this year with 29 tries in 24 appearances, having rejoined York in March from Sheffield.

Despite being 37, Applegarth believes Jones-Bishop is getting better with age: “I know he’s maturing now but he’s got some quality rugby left in him, as he’s shown this year.

“He’s just the quiet professional in terms of how he goes about his business on the field. He’s like a fine wine.”

Jones-Bishop said: “The club’s standards and willingness to be successful has allowed me to perform at a level I’m happy with. I’m excited to continue that and play a part in the club’s progression into Super League.”

Veteran forward Thompson will go into his fifth season with the club, with 125 Knights appearances already under his belt.

Thompson, who has represented Castleford, Hull FC, Leigh and Leeds in his career, was named Players’ Player of the Year at York’s club awards last season.

Applegarth said: “Jordy is one of our leaders on and off the field. He’s just a really quality player.

“He’s been the leader of our pack for a number of years now and I’m sure he will be for a few more years yet.”