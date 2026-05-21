York Knights v Catalans Dragons preview and 21-man squads

MARK APPLEGARTH has named just 19 players ahead of York Knights’ clash with Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

Paul Vaughan, Jesse Dee, Justin Sangaré (all head) and Matty Foster (throat) drop out of the squad, but Danny Richardson, Oli Field and Tom Inman are recalled.

Meanwhile, Matthieu Laguerre, Adrian Delarose, Lenny Marc and Matty Russell come in for Catalans, with Lewis Dodd, Léo Darrélatour, Julian Bousquet and Tommy Makinson dropping out.

SQUADS

Knights: 1 Toa Mata’afa, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 17 Kieran Hudson, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Oli Field, 21 Kieran Buchanan, 23 Jon Bennison, 24 Will Dagger, 31 King Vuniyayawa, 37 Cody Hunter, 38 Will Roberts, 46 David Nofoaluma, 48 Tom Inman

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 8 Tevita Satae, 11 Franck Maria, 12 Ben Condon, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 16 Josh Allen, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 21 Matthieu Laguerre, 23 Matty Russell, 24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 25 Lenny Marc, 26 Ugo Tison, 27 Clément Martin, 30 Alexis Lis, 32 Adrian Delarose

Referee: Matty Lynn

STATS

All previous meetings:

York 22, Catalans Dragons 34 (CCR5, 22/4/18)

(at Bootham Crescent)

Catalans Dragons 92, York 8 (CCR5, 12/5/13)

No previous Super League meetings