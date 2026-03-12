York Knights v Keighley Cougars preview and 21-man squads

DAVID NOFOALUMA misses out for York Knights in their Challenge Cup clash against Keighley Cougars due to being cup tied.

As such, York head coach Mark Applegarth has gone with a 20-man squad to welcome the Championship side on Saturday afternoon. Jordan Thompson is also out with a ruptured bicep, but Will Dagger could return.

Matty Beharrell is out for the Cougars, but Max Clarke could return in the centres.

SQUADS

Knights: 1 Toa Mata’afa, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 7 Liam Harris, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Josh Griffin, 12 Jesse Dee, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 16 Justin Sangare, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Oli Field, 21 Kieran Buchanan, 24 Will Dagger, 26 Nikau Williams, 31 King Vuniyayawa

Cougars: 1 Connor Sayner, 2 Brad Holroyd, 4 Max Clarke, 5 Dylan Proud, 6 Izaac Farrell, 8 Dan Parker, 9 Oli Burton, 11 Lucas Green, 12 Lachlan Lanskey, 14 George Flanagan, 16 Leo Aliyu, 17 Jordan Schofield, 18 Oli Whitford, 19 David Foggin-Johnston, 20 Leo Skerrett-Evans, 21 Alfie Dean, 23 Brandon Pickersgill, 24 Ben Dean, 26 Nathan Rushworth, 27 George Hill, 30 Ronan Michael

Referee: Chris Kendall