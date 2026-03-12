Super League Fan Engagement Index: Four clubs score zero with Hull FC leading the way

THERE is considerable work to be done across the entire Super League competition, if experts Think Fan Engagement are correct.

TheThink Fan Engagement, who have compiled similar studies across English football’s top divisions for several years, has recently conducted its Rugby League Fan Engagement Index.

The Index awards up to 240 points to clubs overall based on the quality of their Fan Engagement. It comprises three categories – dialogue, governance and transparency – each offering up to 80 points.

The final figures are correct as of the 30th November of the end of the season.

However, there will be concern for four Super League clubs – Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity.

All four of those clubs scored zero across all three categories, with Wigan Warriors next in line with just ten points for dialogue.

At the top, Hull FC scored 60 – with 30 for dialogue and 30 for governance – whilst Warrington Wolves and Hull KR were on 55 apiece.

Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants both scored 50 (for 2025), with Leeds Rhinos on 30.

Even though Hull FC came out on top with 60 points, 180 points were still left, highlighting just how much work Super League clubs have to do to improve their engagement with supporters.