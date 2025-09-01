York Valkyie’s Sinead Peach in ‘genuine remorse’ for referee comment that went viral

SINEAD PEACH has expressed “genuine remorse” following her dismissal for dissent in York Valkyrie’s defeat at St Helens, according to club chairman Clint Goodchild.

The England hooker and 2023 Woman of Steel was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s Women’s Super League game after disputing a penalty decision.

Referee Oliver Salmon could be heard on The Sportsman’s broadcast of the match telling Peach: “I’m not having you saying, ‘Which one are you shagging?'”

The incident subsequently went viral on social media and received international media coverage.

Peach, who returned to the sport this season after a year off to have a child, could receive a lengthy ban from the RFL’s match review panel later this week.

Goodchild said in a statement: “On behalf of York RLFC, I wish to address the matter concerning Sinead Peach.

“Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation.

“We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs.

“As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead’s long-standing positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.

“We are committed to the values of respect and integrity that underpin our sport.”