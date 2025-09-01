Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants stars banned as eight others charged

LEEDS RHINOS, St Helens, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants will all have men sat down for the upcoming weeks with Joe Shorrocks, George Delaney, Rhyse Martin and Taane Milne being banned respectively.

Shorrocks has been charged with Grade C Dangerous Contact in the aftermath of the Rhinos’ 34-0 win over Hull FC with a two-match ban and a fine also heading the Leeds man’s way whilst Delaney has received a one-match suspension for Grade C Head Contact during St Helens’ 12-8 loss to Hull KR.

Martin has received a two-match ban and a fine following a charge of Grade D Head Contact during that fixture too, whilst Milne has been banned for one game for Grade A Head Contact during his side’s 48-2 loss to Wakefield Trinity.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Rhyse Martin (Hull KR) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15* – Total Penalty Points: 16 – 2 match suspension and a fine

George Delaney (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5 – 1 match suspension

Daryl Clark (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No further action

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5 – 1 match suspension

Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Striking – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5 – Fine

Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Joe Shorrocks (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 15.5 – 2 match suspension and a fine

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No further action

Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

*In addition to 12 points for the Grade D charge, Rhyse Martin receives an additional three points because the head contact led to the opposition player leaving the field, and failing a Head Injury Assessment