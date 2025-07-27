York Valkyrie battle past Huddersfield Giants to keep pace

YORK VALKYRIE 26 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 6

LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

YORK KEPT up the pressure on Wigan and St Helens after easily overcoming Huddersfield.

They were leading from as early as the fifth minute. Eboni Partington provided the pass to Emma Kershaw who crossed in the corner. Izzy Brennan’s conversion attempt hit the post.

They soon increased their lead to 10-0. After great work from Izzy Bibby took York to within 10 metres, Welsh international Agnes Wood found her way through the defence to score. Jas Bell added the conversion.

The third try came on the half hour. An arcing run from Ellie Williamson put her around the edge of the defence to score, but was unable to convert.

Giants hit back just before half-time. Eva Izumi went over in the right corner after picking up a loose ball. Sam Hulme converted.

It was a healthy eight-point lead at the break and it took time in the second half for anyone to add the scoring. Rhiannion Marshall was shown yellow on 57 minutes leaving York down to 12 players for a while.

Huddersfield however, couldn’t take advantage, and once York were back to a full complement of players, they scored again. Peace Lekuru showed superb strength to force her way over for a try in the corner and Marshall landed the conversion from the touchline.

Then the icing on the cake came in with two minutes to go when Bell crashed over from short range after being set up by Sinead Peach to score their fifth and final try. Marshall converted from in front of the sticks to cement the win.

VALKYRIE: 2 Eboni Partington, 30 Peace Lekuru, 16 Lisa Parker, 21 Tara Μοxοn, 5 Emma Kershaw, 1 Georgie Dagger, 3 Tamzin Renouf, 22 Liv Wood, 9 Sinead Peach, 10 Jas Bell, 12 Savannah Andrade, 20 Evie Sexton, 17 Izzy Brennan. Subs (all used): 25, Zoe Hornby, 14 Izzy Bibby, 7 Ellie Williamson, 11 Rhiannion Marshall

Tries: Kershaw (5), L Wood (22), Williamson (30), Lekuru (75), Bell (78); Goals: Brennan 0/1, Bell 1/1, Williamson 0/1, Marshall 2/2; Sin bin: Marshall (57)

GIANTS: 1 Amelia Brown, 2 Tilly Davies, 18 Eva Izumi, 4 Fran Copley, 21 Faye Barraclough, 16 Becky Grady, 7 Sam Hulme, 14 Gracie Hobbs, 9 Meg Preston, 10 Jess Harrap, 28 Lauren Exley, 25 Maddy Hutchison, 13 Bethan Oates. Subs (all used): 8 Emma Wilkinson, 24 Freya Whitehead, – Sienna McPherson, 6 Frankie Townend

Tries: Izumi (39); Goals: Hulme 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 14-0, 14-6; 20-6, 26-6

Half-time: 14-6