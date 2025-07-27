Doncaster enjoy happy homecoming as Batley Bulldogs well beaten

DONCASTER 42 BATLEY BULLDOGS 16

STEVE HOSSACK, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday

IT WAS a happy homecoming for Doncaster as they marked the return to their own turf after five successive away games by completing another double over Batley.

Having kept the Bulldogs scoreless in both games last season, and put 50 points past them at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium last month, the hosts went into the game as firm favourites and knowing victory would put them into the play-off places for the first time this season.

Coach Richard Horne had talked down the prospects of another runaway win over Batley in the build-up, noting their much-improved display in a narrow defeat against Halifax last time out and new boss John Kear’s motivational skills.

The Dons lacked hooker Greg Burns – Isaac Misky making a rare start – but welcomed back prop Brad Knowles, while Batley had Myles Lawford covering for Josh Woods at scrum-half.

Doncaster made a strong start, with Misky sending Brad Hey over from close range for a third-minute try goaled by Connor Robinson.

The lead was doubled on a quarter of an hour as Edene Gebbie broke from acting-halfback and fed Watson Boas, who held off three defenders on a 30-metre run to the line, Robinson again improving.

Batley hit back and could have had something to show for their efforts but for Lawford spilling the ball on the edge of the Doncaster 20.

Robinson booted over an angled penalty-goal after a brief flare-up. then Gebbie, who had popped up all over the pitch throughout, rounded off a bout of slick handling to claim his 22nd league try of the season which Robinson converted from wide out.

Batley, who had enjoyed several spells on the attack without turning pressure into points, opened their account on 35 minutes when Aidan McGowan touched down from close range for a try converted by Lawford.

But Doncaster quickly reasserted their authority with Craig Hall strolling over for another converted try three minutes later to round off an impressive first-half showing by his side.

Doncaster brought on halfback Ben Johnston for his first outing since early season and forward Pauli Pauli at the start of the second half, with the latter crashing over from close range within two minutes to help open up a 32-6 lead. Robinson kicking his sixth goal.

Batley hit back in spirited style but once again a promising position was squandered before Robbie Butterworth capitalised when Doncaster failed to clear the danger from a 53rd-minute kick to touch down, with Lawford converting.

Once again Doncaster made a speedy response with Gebbie going over three minutes later, while skipper Reece Lyne, always a threat with ball in hand, created a chance for Johnston but he was hauled down just short.

There looked to be nothing on when Boas got the ball about 15 metres out but he powered his way past several defenders to claim his second try, which Robinson goaled.

Batley stuck to their task and busy Lucas Walshaw crashed over from close range on 76 minutes.

GAMESTAR: Doncaster stand-off Watson Boas was a real livewire.

GAMEBREAKER: Pauli Pauli’s 42nd-minute try ended any hopes of a second-half revival by Batley.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Craig Hall

5 Luke Briscoe

4 Reece Lyne

3 Brad Hey

18 Edene Gebbie

24 Watson Boas

7 Connor Robinson

15 Jordan Baldwinson

20 Isaac Misky

10 Suaia Matagi

14 Jacob Jones

11 Sam Smeaton

21 Tyla Hepi

Subs (all used)

6 Ben Johnston

8 Brad Knowles

16 Pauli Pauli

17 Josh Bowden

Tries: Hey (3), Boas (15, 69), Gebbie (30, 57), Hall (38), Pauli (42)

Goals: Robinson 7/8

BULLDOGS

34 Aidan McGowan

2 Joe Burton

3 Ollie Greensmith

12 Lucas Walshaw

1 Robbie Butterworth

6 Ben White

33 Myles Lawford

17 Adam Gledhill

14 Brandon Moore

10 Luke Cooper

32 Jacob Bateman

11 Dane Manning

17 Luke Blake

Subs (all used)

9 Alastair Leak

15 Nyle Flynn

22 Luca Atkinson

31 Noah High

Tries: McGowan (35), Butterworth (53), Walshaw (76)

Goals: Lawford 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 14-0, 20-0, 20-6, 26-6; 32-6, 32-12, 36-12, 42-12, 42-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Doncaster: Watson Boas; Bulldogs: Brandon Moore

Penalty count: 9-2

Half-time: 26-6

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 2,036