York Valkyrie stars recalled to England squad as St Helens and Leeds Rhinos players also make cut

YORK VALKYRIE star Sinead Peach looks set to make her international return when England face France in April after being recalled to their National Performance Squad.

The 24-year-old hooker was a surprise omission from Craig Richards’ World Cup squad, despite another impressive season for the League Leaders, but she could finally represent her country again for the first time since the tour of Papua New Guinea in 2019.

Peach’s York team-mate Tamzin Renouf has also been recalled to the 25-player squad, while St Helens’ Eboni Partington, who scored twice in Saints’ Challenge Cup Final victory over Leeds last May, and Chloe Billington of Featherstone Rovers have been included for the first time.

England take on France at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, April 29 in what will be their first game since their World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand in November.

“With us having a game so early in 2023 it was important that we selected a National Performance squad as soon as possible,” said Head of England Women Pathways Stu Barrow, who is expected to be named as Richards’ successor as head coach.

“This is the first step in preparations for the mid-season international but also in the wider journey towards the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.”

It total St Helens lead the way with nine players in the squad, while Leeds Rhinos and York have seven each, while Georgia Wilson and Billington are the sole inclusions from Wigan Warriors and Featherstone Rovers respectively.

England Women National Performance Squad: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Chloe Billington (Featherstone Rovers), Leah Burke (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (York Valkyrie), Grace Field (York Valkyrie), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Tara Jones (St Helens), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Tara Stanley (York Valkyrie), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Olivia Wood (York Valkyrie).

