York Valkyrie’s Lindsay Anfield pays tribute to departing Megan Pakulis

York Valkyrie boss Lindsay Anfield has paid tribute to Megan Pakulis, who has left the club with immediate effect to join Gold Coast Titans.

The 28-year-old will head to Australia later this week to join the NRLW side as they begin their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign kicking off in July.

Since joining the Valkyrie during the 2024 season Canada international Pakulis has made 14 appearances for the club, scoring seven tries – the last of which came in the 52-0 Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Leigh Leopards.

Pakulis has earned 10 caps for Canada Ravens, featured in the 2017 and 2021 World Cups, and was part of the York side that claimed the Super League Grand Final trophy last season.

“It is a real shame for us that Megan is leaving, but it is great for her,” said Anfield.

“She went out to Australia last year and was unlucky not to get a contract this time 12-months ago. But she came here, had a great season for us and added a lot of value to our squad both on and off the field.

“The younger girls in the squad have learnt a lot from witnessing Meg’s professionalism towards her athleticism and rugby. They have seen first hand what it takes to be at the top of your game.

“For her to now be picked up by the NRLW off the back of what she has done for us over the last eight months, is great. We’re really proud to have been a part of her journey and have a role in her journey in the game.

“And you never know, she might be back in Valks colours in the future.”