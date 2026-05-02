Youngsters shine as Wigan Warriors snap losing streak against Bradford Bulls

WIGAN WARRIORS 38 BRADFORD BULLS 14

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Saturday

IT LOOKS like Wigan have unearthed yet another teenage talent, with George Marsden impressing on debut as the Warriors ended a four-game Super League losing streak.

Seventeen-year-old Marsden was thrown in at the deep end as he made his first-team debut in the halves with Jack Farrimond and he ticked all the boxes.

He looked composed with ball in hand and was involved in a couple of tries, while he was just as impressive in defence as he handled nearly everything Bradford threw at him in a comfortable win.

Wigan got off to a great start with a try from Zach Eckersley in the fifth minute. First, Marsden put in a big hit on Dan Russell that saw the Bulls forward give up possession. On the next set, the Warriors made yards up the middle and a knock back by Adam Keighran from Farrimond’s kick saw Oliver Partington and Brad O’Neill combine to send Eckersley over in the corner.

Wigan extended their lead in the twelfth minute with a contender for try of the season. Jai Field collected a high bomb and opted to run sideways before launching a long pass to Keighran. The centre made a break down the right and sent the ball back inside for Field to score. Keighran converted and the Warriors led 10-0.

The Warriors looked more fluent in attack than they had in recent weeks with Farrimond getting the ball in his hands more, while their defence limited the Bulls to kicking deep on the last tackle.

Wigan looked dangerous when they attacked the flanks. They grabbed their third try as they created an overlap with Jake Wardle while Greg Eden failed with an intercept attempt. Wardle kept his composure to send Noah Hodkinson in at the corner.

This was Wigan at their best as they scored again almost straight from the kick-off. They went left with Marsden, and his sublime cut-out ball sent Hodkinson racing away. He then turned the ball back inside for Field to get his second try and Keighran made it 20-0.

A penalty nine minutes from half-time put the Bulls inside Wigan’s 20 for the first time and they took full advantage with their first points. A kick from Chris Atkin was chased by Zac Fulton, and although it was looked at by the video referee the try was controversially given, and converted by Atkin.

But Brad O’Neill went over from close range to end this game as a contest, and Keighran added the extras as Wigan led 26-6 at the break.

After a scrappy start to the second half, a moment of brilliance from Farrimond produced Wigan’s sixth try. He looked like he was about to get tackled, but put over a cute kick for Hodkinson to grab his second of the game.

Keighran converted to make it 32-6, and that was his last involvement as he was replaced for young forward Josh Cartwright to make his debut.

A 40/20 from Atkin put Bradford in great field position, and they managed to make it count as Ethan Ryan collected a ball from Atkin for the Bulls skipper to touch down.

Eckersley tried to send Cartwright over for a walkover debut try, but his pass was knocked down by Ryan.

Mitch Souter was lucky to remain on the field after he put in a spear tackle on Farrimond. A quick tap saw the ball go to the left and Hodkinson took a pass from Wardle to complete his hat-trick.

The winger was also successful with a touchline conversion, although Bradford had the final say with Ryan scoring his second try in the corner.

GAMESTAR: George Marsden looked like a Super League veteran on both sides of the ball and was not overawed.

GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in two minutes from Noah Hodkinson and Jai Field put Wigan 20-0 ahead and the game was over.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Jack Farrimond looked up and saw Noah Hodkinson in space before sending a sublime kick over for the winger to score his second.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts George Marsden (Wigan)

2 pts Jack Farrimond (Wigan)

1 pt Noah Hodkinson (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

28 Noah Hodkinson

19 Jack Farrimond

36 George Marsden (D)

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

17 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

13 Kaide Ellis

15 Patrick Mago

20 Sam Eseh

37 Josh Cartwright (D)

18th man (not used)

25 Taylor Kerr

Also in 21-man squad

22 Tom Forber

23 Kian McDermott

27 Lukas Mason

Tries: Eckersley (5), Field (12, 27), Hodkinson (25, 55, 76), O’Neill (40)

Goals: Keighran 4/6, Hodkinson 1/1

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins

35 Greg Eden

17 Ed Chamberlain

24 Guy Armitage

5 Ethan Ryan

32 Chris Atkin

37 Ben McNamara

20 Brandon Douglas

14 Mitch Souter

10 Loghan Lewis

11 Dan Russell

12 Zac Fulton

19 Will Gardiner

Subs (all used)

9 Andy Ackers

21 Sam Hallas

25 Eliot Peposhi

28 Jamie Gill

18th man (not used)

30 Leon Ruan

Also in 20-man squad

23 Connor Wynne

27 Alfie Leake

29 Cameron Bate

Tries: Fulton (33), Ryan (72, 79)

Goals: Atkin 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0, 20-6, 26-6; 32-6, 32-10, 38-10, 38-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: George Marsden; Bulls: Chris Atkin

Penalty count: 7-5

Half-time: 26-6

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 13,362