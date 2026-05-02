Youngsters shine as Wigan Warriors snap losing streak against Bradford Bulls

WIGAN WARRIORS 38 BRADFORD BULLS 14
DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Saturday
IT LOOKS like Wigan have unearthed yet another teenage talent, with George Marsden impressing on debut as the Warriors ended a four-game Super League losing streak.
Seventeen-year-old Marsden was thrown in at the deep end as he made his first-team debut in the halves with Jack Farrimond and he ticked all the boxes.
He looked composed with ball in hand and was involved in a couple of tries, while he was just as impressive in defence as he handled nearly everything Bradford threw at him in a comfortable win.
Wigan got off to a great start with a try from Zach Eckersley in the fifth minute. First, Marsden put in a big hit on Dan Russell that saw the Bulls forward give up possession. On the next set, the Warriors made yards up the middle and a knock back by Adam Keighran from Farrimond’s kick saw Oliver Partington and Brad O’Neill combine to send Eckersley over in the corner.
Wigan extended their lead in the twelfth minute with a contender for try of the season. Jai Field collected a high bomb and opted to run sideways before launching a long pass to Keighran. The centre made a break down the right and sent the ball back inside for Field to score. Keighran converted and the Warriors led 10-0.
The Warriors looked more fluent in attack than they had in recent weeks with Farrimond getting the ball in his hands more, while their defence limited the Bulls to kicking deep on the last tackle.
Wigan looked dangerous when they attacked the flanks. They grabbed their third try as they created an overlap with Jake Wardle while Greg Eden failed with an intercept attempt. Wardle kept his composure to send Noah Hodkinson in at the corner.
This was Wigan at their best as they scored again almost straight from the kick-off. They went left with Marsden, and his sublime cut-out ball sent Hodkinson racing away. He then turned the ball back inside for Field to get his second try and Keighran made it 20-0.
A penalty nine minutes from half-time put the Bulls inside Wigan’s 20 for the first time and they took full advantage with their first points. A kick from Chris Atkin was chased by Zac Fulton, and although it was looked at by the video referee the try was controversially given, and converted by Atkin.
But Brad O’Neill went over from close range to end this game as a contest, and Keighran added the extras as Wigan led 26-6 at the break.
After a scrappy start to the second half, a moment of brilliance from Farrimond produced Wigan’s sixth try. He looked like he was about to get tackled, but put over a cute kick for Hodkinson to grab his second of the game.
Keighran converted to make it 32-6, and that was his last involvement as he was replaced for young forward Josh Cartwright to make his debut.
A 40/20 from Atkin put Bradford in great field position, and they managed to make it count as Ethan Ryan collected a ball from Atkin for the Bulls skipper to touch down.
Eckersley tried to send Cartwright over for a walkover debut try, but his pass was knocked down by Ryan.
Mitch Souter was lucky to remain on the field after he put in a spear tackle on Farrimond. A quick tap saw the ball go to the left and Hodkinson took a pass from Wardle to complete his hat-trick.
The winger was also successful with a touchline conversion, although Bradford had the final say with Ryan scoring his second try in the corner.
GAMESTAR: George Marsden looked like a Super League veteran on both sides of the ball and was not overawed.
GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in two minutes from Noah Hodkinson and Jai Field put Wigan 20-0 ahead and the game was over.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Jack Farrimond looked up and saw Noah Hodkinson in space before sending a sublime kick over for the winger to score his second.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts George Marsden (Wigan)
2 pts Jack Farrimond (Wigan)
1 pt Noah Hodkinson (Wigan)
MATCHFACTS
WARRIORS
1 Jai Field
2 Zach Eckersley
3 Adam Keighran
4 Jake Wardle
28 Noah Hodkinson
19 Jack Farrimond
36 George Marsden (D)
8 Ethan Havard
9 Brad O’Neill
10 Luke Thompson
11 Junior Nsemba
12 Liam Farrell
17 Oliver Partington
Subs (all used)
13 Kaide Ellis
15 Patrick Mago
20 Sam Eseh
37 Josh Cartwright (D)
18th man (not used)
25 Taylor Kerr
Also in 21-man squad
22 Tom Forber
23 Kian McDermott
27 Lukas Mason
Tries: Eckersley (5), Field (12, 27), Hodkinson (25, 55, 76), O’Neill (40)
Goals: Keighran 4/6, Hodkinson 1/1
BULLS
1 Caleb Aekins
35 Greg Eden
17 Ed Chamberlain
24 Guy Armitage
5 Ethan Ryan
32 Chris Atkin
37 Ben McNamara
20 Brandon Douglas
14 Mitch Souter
10 Loghan Lewis
11 Dan Russell
12 Zac Fulton
19 Will Gardiner
Subs (all used)
9 Andy Ackers
21 Sam Hallas
25 Eliot Peposhi
28 Jamie Gill
18th man (not used)
30 Leon Ruan
Also in 20-man squad
23 Connor Wynne
27 Alfie Leake
29 Cameron Bate
Tries: Fulton (33), Ryan (72, 79)
Goals: Atkin 1/3
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0, 20-6, 26-6; 32-6, 32-10, 38-10, 38-14
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Warriors: George Marsden; Bulls: Chris Atkin
Penalty count: 7-5
Half-time: 26-6
Referee: Aaron Moore
Attendance: 13,362