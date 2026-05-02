Matt Peet admits to ‘difficult’ Wigan Warriors period but belief still remains

MATT PEET is under no illusions that it is a “difficult” time for Wigan Warriors at present, but he has backed his players to come out of the other side.

The Warriors have slumped to four Super League losses in a row in an unprecedented run of form under Peet.

Most recently Wigan went down 23-6 to challengers Warrington Wolves, whilst a dismal 24-14 loss to Castleford Tigers the week before raised eyebrows.

Before that came two other shock results, the dramatic 34-24 derby defeat to St Helens following a 34-16 home loss to Huddersfield Giants.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s fixture against Bradford Bulls, Peet was asked if this was the toughest time he has had as Wigan boss.

“I get asked that a lot, it’s very hard to compare. The results have been the most sustained losses in a period,” Peet said.

“Looking at it that way then you’ve got to say it’s a difficult period. The process within the building and my approach to work, I’d like to think that I remain consistent and lead the team in the right direction.

“I don’t want to alter our approach too much. When we’ve had decent runs, my job is to trust the players and staff and get my own part of that role right.

“I haven’t got things right personally in the past few weeks and that’s my responsibility. We all focus on our own job and getting that right and if we do that then we can come through anything.”

Peet, however, is certain that his side will come through the other side.

“There’s still that togetherness and determination about the group,” he said.

“We will continue in that manner. I’m confident we will then commit to the process and it will serve us well.

“We will find better form, I am sure.”