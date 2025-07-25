Youngsters to the fore as scrappy Wigan Warriors beat Catalans Dragons

WIGAN WARRIORS 28 CATALANS DRAGONS 18

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Friday

ZACH ECKERSLEY deputised for the injured Jai Field and proved he is a worthy replacement as Wigan got back to winning ways with victory over Catalans.

Eckersley started at fullback in place of Field, who failed an HIA in the previous week’s defeat to Hull FC, despite not ending that game himself.

But he shook off his leg issue to have a hand in one try and score one himself in a comfortable, albeit not impressive, Wigan win.

They were shaky from the start, coughing up possession right from the kick-off by allowing the ball to bounce dead and then conceding a drop-out, from which Alrix Da Costa went close.

After a frantic start, Wigan settled down and they opened the scoring in the eighth minute. A bounced ball from Eckersley made its way to Liam Marshall, who stepped inside and offloaded to Jake Wardle who touched down in the corner.

Harry Smith got Wigan on the front foot with a neat break to get tackled ten metres from the line. The ball went right, and Jack Farrimond – who returned from a hamstring injury – showed his talent by putting in a grubber kick and collecting it to score.

Smith converted, after missing his first attempt, for a 10-0 lead, which could have been extended further as Junior Nsemba rose the highest to collect a bomb, only for referee Jack Smith to rule a knock-on.

But Wigan ensured it was 16-0 at the break when Kruise Leeming was on hand to collect an inside ball from Adam Keighran after Patrick Mago, Smith and Nsemba combined to send the centre through a gap and Smith again converted.

A strong run at the start of the second half from Liam Byrne put Wigan in a good position and they received a fresh set after Eckersley’s kick was dropped, but they were testing their luck as they started to play more extravagantly with Smith attempting a crossfield kick which evaded Marshall and went into touch.

Not for the first time the game was getting scrappy, and the Dragons successfully appealed a decision – Théo Fages being taken out without the ball – when they deliberately conceded a penalty so they could use their captain’s challenge.

Ben Garcia went close following that but when an error from Nsemba put Wigan back under pressure, improving Catalans scored the first points after the break with César Rougé going over from close range and Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet converting.

The Warriors made sure this game was over as a contest with Eckersley taking a pass from Smith on a scrum play and he used the wet surface to slide in at the corner, where Smith converted for Wigan to lead by 16 again.

Strong defending from Eckersley and Nsemba kept Julian Bousquet out, but Catalans soon posted more points as Fages sent a floating ball over the top for Tommy Makinson to cross for his 196th top-flight try and move level in sixth place with Jermaine McGillvary on the all-time Super League scoring list.

Wigan’s fifth try of the evening fell to Brad O’Neill as he scooted over from dummy-half – his first of the season – with Smith converting his fourth goal of the evening to secure victory.

The Dragons did have the final say as Da Costa went over from close range, Aispuro-Bichet converting, but it was too little, too late.

GAMESTAR: Zach Eckersley was outstanding for the Warriors, safe at the back and very dangerous in attack as he assisted one try and scored another.

GAMEBREAKER: Eckersley’s try saw Wigan 16 points in front for the second time, and although the Dragons did score again it gave them too much work to do.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jack Farrimond’s try was sublime, but there is something exciting about a prop forward breaking a tackle and running a further 40 metres – take a bow Liam Byrne.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Zach Eckersley (Wigan)

2 pts Jack Farrimond (Wigan)

1 pt Patrick Mago (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

22 Zach Eckersley

26 Jacob Douglas

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

24 Jack Farrimond

7 Harry Smith

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

19 Tyler Dupree

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

16 Liam Byrne

17 Kruise Leeming

20 Harvie Hill

18th man (not used)

32 Noah Hodkinson

Also in 21-man squad

23 Tom Forber

27 Harvey Makin

38 Christian Wade

Tries: Wardle (8), Farrimond (15), Leeming (39), Eckersley (61), O’Neill (76)

Goals: Smith 4/5

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

23 Matthieu Laguerre

29 Léo Darrelatour

22 Fouad Yaha

18 César Rougé

21 Théo Fages

11 Tariq Sims

14 Alrix Da Costa

10 Julian Bousquet

17 Bayley Sironen

9 Ben Garcia

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (All used)

15 Tevita Satae

16 Romain Navarrete

24 Franck Maria

31 Denive Balmforth

18th man (not used)

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

Also in 21-man squad

6 Luke Keary

20 Jordan Dezaria

28 Clément Martin

Tries: Rougé (57), Makinson (69), Da Costa (79)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0; 16-6, 22-6, 22-12, 28-12, 28-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Zach Eckersley; Dragons: César Rougé

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 14,760