Joel Tomkins sees bright signs but Catalans Dragons ‘still not where we want to be’

CATALANS DRAGONS coach Joel Tomkins believes he is seeing some improvement from his team, but he is not getting away from the fact that they are still losing matches.

​The Dragons failed to score a single point in the first half of their latest defeat to Wigan Warriors, but an improved second-half performance saw them register three scores through César Rougé, Tommy Makinson and Alrix Da Costa.

​Tomkins admitted the improvement is there to be seen, but he will not be totally satisfied until the defeats are being turned into victories.

​“I though we were improved,” said Tomkins. “I thought our effort areas and attitude was spot on.

​“We got dominated in the first half. You could just see that we really struggled getting out of our own half. They were catching the ball and bringing it back to the halfway line.

​“We spent most of the first half defending in our own 40. We defended for pretty much the whole half, and they probably only really broke us down once but scored three tries.

​“We were a little bit more aggressive shooting out of the line on the edges (in the second half). The lads reacted to what we said at half-time and they came out and executed the gameplan.

“There are pleasing elements, but we are still losing games. We are still not where we want to be.”

Tomkins paid tribute to winger Tommy Makinson after he scored his 196th Super League try, to go joint-sixth with Jermaine McGillvary on the all-time competition scorers list.

“First and foremost, Tommy is a great person,” he added.

“We can all see what he has achieved in his career. He has done some amazing things, but he is so down to earth and he came here with the right attitude.

“Hopefully we can get him to 200 tries by the end of the year and we have him next season as well. He is a massive asset for us as a club.”