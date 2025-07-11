Youth Four Nations set for climax at Under 18 and Under 16

THE 2025 Youth Four Nations Series at Under 18 and Under 16 level both reach their climax on Saturday.

Two double-headers are on offer, with England meeting Wales at Halton Farnworth Hornets at both levels while Ireland and Scotland face off in a couple of games in Dublin.

Whoever prevails in the England-Wales Under 18 clash will top the final table.

England, who have the better points difference, will head the standings should the match finish all-square.

England, meanwhile, must beat Wales to head the Under 16 table. Any other result will lead to Wales being crowned champions.

Wales are in the better position because England were held to a draw by Ireland late last month in Belfast.

Ireland play Scotland in the other two games, in Dublin. It’s a straight head-to-head at Under 18 to avoid the wooden spoon, with Scotland having the superior points difference.

Scotland, though, must beat Ireland at Under 16 level to avoid finishing bottom of the pile.

Fixtures

Saturday:

Under 16: Ireland v Scotland (noon)

Under 18: Ireland v Scotland (2.00pm).

Both at Coolmine RFC, Dublin.

Under 16: England v Wales (noon).

Under 18: England v Wales (2.00pm).

Both at Halton Farnworth Hornets.