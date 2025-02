MIDLANDS HURRICANES forward Zeus Silk reckons this is the right year to become a fan of the Birmingham club.

Silk, who came through the Hull development ranks, has switched from Dewsbury on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old said: “We have worked hard to get ready for the new season.

“We are grateful to our existing supporters, and for anyone interested in coming down, please do.”

Midlands’ first league game at the Alexander Stadium this season is against Workington on Sunday, March 9.