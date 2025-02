SWINTON LIONS coach Paul Wood says prop Alfie Sinclair and backrow Jake Davies fit the club’s approach.

The pair, 20 and 18 respectively, are on loan from St Helens, whose coach Paul Wellens will be keeping close tabs on their progress.

“They fit the ethos we’re building here,” said Wood. “Both are tough, smart players who will bring quality to the squad.”

Meanwhile twins Dylan and Trent Kelly-Duffy, both props who came through the Wigan development system, have signed one-year Swinton deals.