14 Super League players charged as Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils stars banned

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy following Round 25 of the Super League season at the weekend.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League, Betfred League One & Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions with 14 players charged and another two cautioned:

Joe Wardle (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Raising knee in Tackle – £250 Fine

Renouf Atoni (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Arthur Romano (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

David Fusitu’a (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Sam Walters (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Brad Singleton (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Thomas Mikaele (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Harrison Gilmore (Leeds Rhinos Academy) – Grade C High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Will Groves (Castleford Tigers Academy) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £25 Fine

The following players have received a caution:

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Dangerous Contact

Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) – Other Contrary Behaviour

The bans handed to Renouf Atoni, Luke Yates, Jack Ashworth and Brad Singleton mean that the quartet will miss their clubs’ next Super League fixtures.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.