St Helens’ Kyle Feldt given hefty ban as 14 Super League players charged

ST HELENS winger Kyle Feldt has been given a three-game ban in the aftermath of their 32-8 win over Castleford Tigers.

Feldt was sinbinned in the second half of the game for a challenge on Krystian Mapapalangi and has been slapped with 21 penalty points and a fine for a Grade E Head Contact charge.

The Australian will now miss Friday’s trip to Toulouse Olympique, the following week’s fixture at Hull KR and the Good Friday derby at home to Wigan Warriors.

In total, 14 Super League players have been charged following the weekend’s Challenge Cup fourth-round action.

They include Feldt’s teammate, Mark Percival, who was charged with Grade B Head Contact during the same fixture and has incurred three penalty points.

The Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Mark Percival (St Helens) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Kyle Feldt (St Helens) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade E Head Contact – Penalty Points: 21 – Total Penalty Points: 21 – 3 matches and a fine

Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No further action

Luke Hooley (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Trip – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No further action

Ewan Smith (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Goole Vikings – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action

Alex Chippendale (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Tom Whitehead (Hull KR) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.5 – No further action

Paul Vaughan (York Knights) – Opposition: Keighley Cougars – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action