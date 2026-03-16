Positive developments in Women’s Students league after latest Northumbria win

THE 2025-26 Women’s Students season ended with Northumbria still unbeaten since the launch of the competition as a six-team pilot league three years ago.

Northumbria retained their title courtesy of a 22-4 win over Leeds at York St John’s University. Liverpool had been accounted for 24-4 in the 2025 Grand Final.

Although five sides contested last season – down on those in 2023 – the Rugby Football League had, in its ‘More than a Sport’ report a few days earlier, said of the Women’s Student game: “A major milestone for the sector was the confirmation that Women’s 9s will become a BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport)-sanctioned competition from 2026.

“This is the result of three years of collaborative development, delivery, and evidence building, and represents a significant step forward for the women’s pathway.

“For the first time, female students will be able to represent their university in an officially-recognised Rugby League competition, with BUCS points attached.

“This is expected to drive the creation of new teams and increase opportunities for women to continue playing while in higher education.”

The RFL’s national development manager Andrea Murray added: “I’m really pleased to have provided another season of opportunities for women’s university players to represent and enjoy participating in Rugby League.

“The standard of the final was excellent and the improvements are clear to see from one year to the next. My thanks go to all the players, coaches, committees, referees and universities that continue to support the teams.

“We have seen five or six teams play each season, but have engaged with eight universities in total across all three campaigns.

“If those eight all come together at the same time, potentially now with the BUCS adoption announcement (which was a watershed moment that has been a few years in development), we would be a very healthy place.

“We are hopeful that the recognition by BUCS will provide a catalyst for more universities to provide funding and support to Women’s Rugby League and trigger additional growth.”

Northumbria – who, in addition to boasting a 100 percent record, also field a second team – clearly provide something of a template and Murray reflected: “Northumbria are our leading institution in this arena, and there is no surprise that their success comes along with backing from the University, a complete and consistent programme of support and a group of staff who are passionate about growing the Women’s game.

“There are many lessons to be learned from their approach, and their head of Rugby League Jason Payne was kind enough to offer a detailed insight into their set up prior to the start of this season to share learnings and help others to improve.

“We will continue to offer support where we can centrally and, through good people with positive investment in the game, keep moving forward with the league in future years.”