SATURDAY’S 1895 Cup final will be shown live on the streaming service SuperLeague+, Total Rugby League understands.

Featherstone Rovers will play York Knights at Wembley for the lower-league trophy (kick-off 5.45pm).

It will be the second successive season the match has been shown on SuperLeague+ which also covered Wakefield Trinity’s win over Sheffield Eagles in 2024.

The Women’s Challenge Cup (11.45am) final is on BBC2 and the Challenge Cup (3pm) on BBC1.