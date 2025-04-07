Former RFL chairman Simon Johnson takes aim at Bradford Bulls being “catapulted into the reckoning” for Super League

FORMER RFL chairman Simon Johnson has taken aim at Bradford Bulls being “catapulted into the reckoning” for a Super League place.

It follows what Johnson believes is a result of Nigel Wood’s return as interim chairman of the governing body following a spell on the board of the Bulls.

Johnson, who led the RFL as chairman for six years, was ousted at the beginning of this year with Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont and Leeds Rhinos talisman Gary Hetherington looking to Wood to lead a ‘strategic review’ into the sport.

With concerns over the future of the French teams – Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique – because of central funding and the desire for a 14-team Super League, there has been clamouring for some Championship sides to make the step up.

One of those is Bradford. But, the Bulls were actually placed 16th in the IMG gradings, behind Toulouse, London Broncos and York Knights.

And Johnson has taken aim at the idea that Bradford are in the frame to make the jump back to Super League.

He posted on X: “The next two under grading would be Toulouse and York. But of course, Nigel Wood becomes Chair and lo and behold, Bradford are catapulted in to the reckoning.”