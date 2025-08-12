Postponements and cancellations causing concern in amateur game

SEVERAL men’s open-age competitions have been recently hit by postponements (or cancellations) generally caused by a lack of player numbers.

While the school summer holidays could be a factor, call-offs have been a regular feature of the amateur Rugby League scene throughout the year.

League Express plans to provide more detail in the autumn. Meanwhile, the Southern Conference League (the amateur game’s flagship competition beyond the traditional heartlands of Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire) seemed to be particularly affected on Saturday.

Two of the scheduled four fixtures, in fact, failed to go ahead.

Eastern Rhinos lost their home game with Bristol All Golds 52-26, and Hammersmith Hills Hoists posted a 40-20 win over Bedford Tigers.

But North Herts Crusaders had to concede their home game against London Chargers, and Brentwood Eels were unable to travel to Wests Warriors.

The situation appeared to be equally bleak in the London and East League, in which both games were listed by GameDay as 24-0 results, which is the standard ‘walkover’ score.

Hemel Stags couldn’t raise a team for the scheduled trip to Anglian Vipers while London Skolars, who only two or three years ago were a Betfred League One outfit, ‘blobbed’ on their home game with Brixton Bulls in what is now a regular occurrence, and appear to be in freefall.

Further north, Midlands League Premier Division outfit Telford Raiders were left kicking their heels when Coventry Bears served notice that they wouldn’t be travelling while, in Cumberland, Cockermouth Titans were unable to muster enough players to fulfil their Holmen Iggesund League Premier Division match at Maryport.

In the North West Men’s League, meanwhile Thatto Heath Crusaders forfeited their Division One fixture at Salford City Roosters, and Woolston Rovers couldn’t make the Entry Division trip to Clock Face Miners A.

And, in the Yorkshire Men’s League, two games in Division Four didn’t go ahead, with Oulton Raiders and Dewsbury Moor Maroons forfeiting to, respectively, Eastmoor Dragons and Lindley St Josephs.

Similarly, Shaw Cross Sharks, who should have entertained Stanningley in the NCL Alliance, had to inform the visitors not to travel.