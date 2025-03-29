England launch new talent pathway to develop future international wheelchair stars

ENGLAND have launched a new wheelchair talent pathway aimed at identifying and developing future international stars.

The 2022 World Cup winners are bidding to expand their pool of talent ahead of the defence of their crown in Australia next year.

A national talent pathway will monitor every player at domestic club level and promising performers will be given the chance to participate in national development sessions.

These include an invitational festival at the University of Nottingham next month, a Tri-Series event in York in May, and then a ‘Future of England’ session at the end of June.

Top talents will then take part in regular training sessions at St George’s Park, home of the England football teams, as part of the national performance squad, in preparation for an Ashes series in Australia this autumn.

As well as developing players, England also want to strengthen ties with domestic coaches, including direct involvement in the pathway.

They will also invite match officials to sessions to help their development, as well as that of the team.

England coach Tom Coyd said: “This is hugely important because the talent pool is getting bigger – we have more than 500 active players in England alone.

“There’s a risk that the gap between the players who have been in the national performance squad for a long time and the domestic club players gets bigger and bigger if you don’t put in support structures.

“There are players who have been strong for their clubs but haven’t had exposure to that higher level. England sessions are the best against the best, there’s no better test than that.

“What we wanted to do was put more support in for the players, and also for the coaches and match officials, to share ideas and develop skills.

“The end goal is that we produce more high-quality players to represent England.”

The wheelchair season begins next Saturday (April 5) with a fours tournament at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester.