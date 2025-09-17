20 Questions: Getting to know Wakefield Trinity star Corey Hall

Wakefield Trinity centre Corey Hall is next in the hot seat, answering our 20 Questions.

1 What was it like coming back to Wakefield after a couple of years away and a lot of change?

Refreshing is the simple answer. The truth is I didn’t want to leave when I did and I got traded. Coming back was a different environment. I’m settled, I feel really comfortable around the club, the lads, the coaching staff, the fans. I feel like Wakefield has been really good to me and I want to be really good for them.

2 Do you see it as a home for the long term after moving between a few clubs so far in your career?

Yeah, I feel like I’ve found the perfect place for me. But I’m grateful that I’ve been to a few clubs. You can look at that as a positive or a negative. I see it as a positive. I’ve been lucky enough to get involved with a lot of great clubs and great cultures, and take snippets from what they do and implement it in my own game. At Wakefield you looked to play tough and, up until this year, you were an underdog. When I went to Wigan’s academy, that was all about winning and being the best player you can in your position at all times. At Hull KR, they’re massive on effort areas. At Leeds it’s a big club with a lot of history so you’re playing for the badge, that’s huge, and skill was massive too. Chev Walker (Leeds academy coach) was big on that. You take a lot away from the different clubs’ environments and build it into your own game, and I feel that’s what I’ve done.

3 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

I’m a Sheffield lad born and bred and my very first was Menzie Yere. When we went to see the Eagles he was one of the standout players, scoring like 40 tries a season and he was ‘The Jukebox’.

4 Who has been the toughest opponent you have faced?

Maybe someone like Israel Folau. I made my debut for Leeds when he was playing for Catalans. There were six of us young lads in the team.

5 Do you have any hidden talents?

I can do the Rubik’s cube, that’s one of my party tricks. I learned that from Ryan Hall.

6 What’s your most embarrassing moment?

When I went on loan to York and played one of my first games, I’d played well and I got a few fans who wanted photos after the game. I was eating and this kid comes over with a photo of the team and says “Hi Corey, could I have your signature and number?”. It was a new experience so I didn’t know what he meant by number. I’m thinking in my head, ‘why does he want my phone number?’ I’ve done my signature and I start going 073… My missus nudges me and goes “not your phone number, your shirt number!” I scribbled it out but his mum came up afterwards and said “I’ll ring you later!”

7 Where is the most interesting place you have visited in holiday?

I went to Mexico with my missus and we went to an island just off Cancún called Isla Mujeres. You could get a ferry over and drive around the island on a golf cart. There was this statue on the island (which brings good fortune) depending on what you touch. I touched the top of the head and I think that was financial. My missus touched the breasts which meant pregnancy. The following year, I signed an extension with Wakefield which was a better contract, and we found out we were going to have a baby!

8 What’s the most memorable try you have scored?

I scored a try against Castleford for Hull KR when my son was due and I did a baby celebration, so probably that one.

9 Do you have any funny stories about any of your team mates?

When I was travelling to Hull KR we had a car pool. One time we were travelling back to Goole where we used to meet and we said to George King: “Jack Walker’s there, flash him, flash him”. George is flashing and taking the mick, thinking it was Jack Walker. Ten minutes later the car pulls up and George King stops because he doesn’t know what’s going on. Someone gets out the car and absolutely sprays him. George King puts the window down on Niall Evalds’ side, the passenger side. Niall just melts into his seat, folds it down, pushes his head into the seat belt, while this person is absolutely spraying George. I couldn’t stop laughing on the way home, especially as Niall is such a nice guy and hates confrontation.

10 Do you have any game-day superstitions?

I have to have a certain meal. I make these Nando’s chicken baguettes, the day before a game or, if it’s a late game, the day of the game as well.

11 If you could attend any sporting event in the world which would it be?

I’m stuck between a Super Bowl and a world heavyweight boxing fight. I’d probably go more for the boxing. Madison Square Garden would be perfect.

12 If you could be on any celebrity TV or reality TV show, which would it be?

In the UK, I’d love to give Gladiators a crack. I also watched The Challenge on MTV, which is like Gladiators and Ninja Warriors put into one show – I’d give that a go. That or The 1% Club, I’d also like to do that.

13 What annoys you more than anything?

Probably myself. I forget a lot of things. I’ll go to do a task, forget one thing and I’ll have to do it again, then I’ll forget another other task I was trying to do at the same time.

14 What hobbies do you have outside of the game?

Golf and darts. I play golf when my missus allows me, and I watch the Premier League Darts and last year I got pretty up for the World Championship so I bought myself some £70 darts. I’ll meet my friends and we’ll go play darts at a sports club.

15 If you could have a night out with any celebrity, alive or dead, who would it be?

I’d maybe have a chat with 50 Cent. I love watching his movie Get Rich or Die Tryin’. I feel like he’d have a story to tell and he has a lot of wisdom.

16 If you weren’t a rugby league player what would you be doing?

I’ve got a degree in construction and project management, so it would be something along those lines. I did try modelling when I was younger and got in an agency, but it clashed with rugby league.

17 If you could travel back to any moment in history, which would it be?

I’d love to see the cowboy era in America. I’ve been watching all the movies, and the series 1923, 1883 and Yellowstone. I’d love to give that a crack and have a look.

18 Who is the best musician/band you have seen perform live?

I don’t really go to festivals but when I went to Ibiza I was listening to the house music. Marco Carola was the best I’ve watched live, or Fisher.

19 If you could go back and see any of the past greats of rugby league play live, who would it be?

I’d go back and watch someone like Mal Meninga. I’ve heard the stories and seen snippets but never seen full games. He’s a legend and an Immortal and in the same position as me so I’d find that interesting.

20 Where do you see yourself in 20 years’ time?

I could see myself still knocking about in League One. But I’d like a nice big family and a good family life, travelling the world and doing something I love.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 512 (September 2025)