Ex-Wigan Warriors duo and Salford Red Devils man link up with Swinton Lions for 2026

SWINTON LIONS have continued their building for 2026 with five new signings.

Young Wigan duo hooker Tom Ratchford and forward Trent Kelly-Duffy, who made eight appearances for the Lions on loan this season, are joined by Lucas Coan, a back-rower who featured for Salford at the start of the season.

The Lions have also moved to bring in two players from rival League One clubs, in the shape of back-rower Aaron Willis from Midlands Hurricanes and prop Ben Killan from Rochdale.

On Killan, coach Paul Wood said: “What really impressed me were my early conversations with him – his hunger to come to Swinton and his honesty about the areas he wants to improve. We feel those are a perfect fit for our style of play, and we believe he still has another couple of levels to reach in his game.

“Aaron gives us great versatility as he can play in the middle or in the back row, and I think he’ll be fantastic for driving our culture forward with his attitude and commitment.”

Meanwhile, the Lions have confirmed the departures of full-back Dan Abram, utility Jordan Paga and forward Danny Lynch.