Wigan take legal action against move to 14 clubs

Wigan Warriors owner Mike Danson is understood to have resorted to legal action against the RFL and his fellow Super League clubs to prevent the move to 14 clubs in Super League next year.

League Express understands that Wigan have served a legal letter on the RFL claiming that the move to 14 clubs is unconstitutional because it alleges that the decision, which was voted on by the clubs at an owners’ meeting in July, which Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski attended and abstained from voting, was taken without sufficient information being presented about its impact on the competition.

However, the RFL is ready to strongly refute that allegation, amid claims that the decision was made with full constitutional propriety.

League Express understands that at least ten of the other Super League clubs are sharply in disagreement with the Warriors owner, with only Hull FC offering him token support.

The action by Wigan will have no effect on the deliberations by the RFL panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine to decide which clubs are sufficiently resourced to make the jump to Super League after nine clubs earlier this week were confirmed as having made submissions by the deadline last Friday (12th September).