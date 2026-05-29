20 Questions: Getting to know Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Ellis

Ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final, get to know Wigan loose-forward Kaide Ellis as he tackles our 20 Questions.

1 When you first joined Wigan in 2022 did you see yourself still being there five seasons later?

Not really. I originally signed a two-year deal and I just thought I’d come here, do the two years, see what happens and then try to go home.

But very early on in my first year we had some success in the Challenge Cup and I just liked the way the team felt, how close we were, the coaching staff at the club and how I was treated. I was enjoying life in England in general so I changed my tune pretty quickly and realised I was in the right place. I felt like I belonged and that hasn’t changed since.

Making the move is probably one of the best things I’ve ever done.

2 When the move to Wigan came about, was the history of the club a big pull for you?

When I first got a call from my manager, I missed the Wigan part and thought he was talking about New Zealand Warriors – so we had a laugh about that.

But when I knew it was Wigan, I knew they were a big club, how rich their history is and how successful they have been, so I was very proud and honoured when I realised a club like that wanted me.

3 Wigan is known for its pies as well as the rugby – have you found a signature pie yet?

I’ve still not had one! I’ve been meaning to, but I live in Salford rather than Wigan, so I’m still yet to experience that. It’s not that I’m choosing not to have a pie, I just haven’t been around to do it.

I know I need to try one for myself though.

4 What do you miss most about Australia?

The weather, especially early in the year. It can be very bipolar over here. I can be having a walk in Manchester and it starts nice and sunny, then the rain and wind just come out of nowhere.

That’s probably the only downside of being over here, but other than that I love it.

5 Do you have any game-day superstitions?

I used to be really bad in terms of timings and exact meals and things like that, but then it would throw me off if something went wrong. It would stress me out and I’d almost think myself into playing badly because of it, so I scrapped all that and now try to be as minimal as possible.

The only thing that I do religiously is always have a two-hour sleep, waking up an hour before I have to leave for the ground. It’s got to be two hours – it can’t be any less or any more than that.

6 What has been the greatest moment of your career so far?

My debut is probably the obvious one.

That’s something you wait a long time for and work so hard for but never know when it’s going to come. I got mine at Penrith when I was 21. It was against Gold Coast Titans on a Sunday. It was a really nice day and we got a pretty decent win, although I got yellow-carded with just about my first tackle – so it was definitely memorable.

Then there is the first Grand Final here with Wigan, when we beat Catalans in 2023.

We’d worked so hard all year and had always said from the start of the year that that was what we wanted to do. It’s always nice when you say you want to do something and then manage to achieve it.

7 Where do you see yourself in 20 years’ time?

When my career’s done over here I’ll head back to Australia, but over the last 12 to 18 months I’ve had a bit of a change of heart and would like to get into coaching at some point. I think I could be really good at it. So hopefully I’m doing something like that.

But if it’s not footie related, I’m very interested in business and doing something for myself – I don’t know what that would be yet, but I have got lots of ideas and I’m always trying to think of others.

8 What would be your ideal way to spend a day off?

Coffee in the morning, either at home or going for a walk and grabbing a coffee and spending time with my partner. We both have quite hectic schedules so if we get a day off together we usually go out for brekkie together and just try to forget about other things.

But I also always like a walk, usually around Manchester, to get some fresh air and switch off. I like going for a sauna and just relaxing.

If the weather’s nice, I wouldn’t mind playing some golf, but I don’t always get that luxury.

9 If you could have attended any major sporting event in the world, which would it be?

The Super Bowl would be pretty cool.

It’s very expensive though, but I have said that once I retire I’d like to treat myself to go and watch it even though some of the ticket prices are ridiculous.

10 Who’s the toughest opponent you’ve faced in your career?

When I debuted, people like Sam Burgess were still running around and I remember one NRL trial game we played was against the Rabbitohs at Redfern. Our Penrith side at the time was all quite young and a lot of us had come out of the Under-20s system and were starting to play first grade. Seeing some of the things Sam did to people that day, I was shocked at how good he was and he wasn’t even really trying.

He was a bit of an idol of mine too, so I loved seeing what he was doing, but I was also a bit starstruck. Some of the things he could do, and how he could turn a game and just dominate a game, was very impressive.

11 What is your go-to meal if you can have absolutely anything to eat?

I love Mexican food so I would say that is my favourite cuisine. Just something simple like a well-made burrito with some chips in it is my favourite.

But I also like a really good smash burger and after a game I usually go and find somewhere in Manchester to get one. That’s an end-of-the-week treat for me.

12 Is there anything that really annoys you?

When you eat at a restaurant and you’ve been served your food then the staff come back over and get in your face asking if everything is ok.

I know it’s part of their job, but it does annoy me and I don’t know why.

Even if I said something wasn’t right, they probably wouldn’t do anything about it anyway, so that frustrates me a little bit.

13 Who was your rugby league icon growing up?

I had a few and it probably changed depending on who the trendy ones were at the time.

Early on I loved the Roosters and was a big Brad Fittler fan. I also loved Parramatta, so for them it was Nathan Hindmarsh and I loved what he did there. Even when things weren’t going so well, the way he led them was great. He also played in a similar position to me and I always admired what he did.

14 In terms of stars from other sports, is there any one you particularly look up to for what they’ve achieved?

Going back to the NFL idea, it’s very hard to look past Tom Brady, I admire and respect him more because of how hard he had to work. He barely got drafted, no one believed in him and he was a fourth-string pick in his team. But he backed himself and said some things about how he was going to be the best ever, and take that team to where they wanted to go.

He worked hard, it wasn’t all given to him, and proved himself – and I think that’s just a pretty cool story.

15 What is top of your bucket list?

I’ve already said going to the Super Bowl, which is definitely up there, but I’ve always also had an interest in learning to fly – that’d be pretty cool – it would just be for a little hobby plane, so either that or learning to play a musical instrument.

But I’ll say learning to fly because that sounds cooler.

16 Where’s your favourite place to go on holiday?

I really love the chilled-out beach sort of vibe so that is why I’ve always liked Greece, and it’s a place we go quite often. Once I’ve finished the season, we tend to have a couple of days there in the sunshine.

I just love how slow it is, it’s very quiet, not busy at all and I just love that easy lifestyle.

17 If you weren’t a professional player, what do you think you would be doing?

When I first started playing first grade, I was doing an apprenticeship as a chippy and carpenter.

The lifestyle where I’m from is very trade-heavy, so if I hadn’t moved to Sydney and played sport, I would have been doing something like that.

18 What’s your favourite film?

The Dark Knight. Just all of it, the way it was done, the opening scenes, the role of Heath Ledger as the Joker. I am constantly watching it – it never gets old.

19 Is there a go-to song or artist on your playlist that you always turn to?

I like country music, so I tend to flit between Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson, but I’d say Luke Combs is number one for me.

20 If you could have a night out with any celebrity alive or dead, who would you like to have a chilled-out conversation with?

We’re back to Tom Brady – I’d like to pick his brain. He’d be someone that I could just sit and listen to for hours. I think that would be pretty cool.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 521 (June 2026)