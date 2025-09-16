2025 Super League season to break all-time attendance record for a 12-team competition with Wigan Warriors smashing own average

THE 2025 Super League season is set to break the all-time cumulative attendance record for a 12-team competition, previously set in 2008.

And Wigan Warriors are set to reach their highest-average attendance at their current home – an average which could surpass 17,000 if Friday’s crowd versus Leeds Rhinos reaches 15,204 or more.

For Super League, the highest cumulative attendance to date was 1,602,299 in 2008, but this weekend’s Round 27 is anticipated to take the 2025 cumulative attendance beyond that milestone.

For Wigan, this year’s aggregate and average attendances are even more impressive as they don’t include the game against Warrington Wolves which was taken to the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. Previous average crowds above 16,000 were reached in 2012, when the club averaged 16,045, in 2011 it was 16,132, and in 2007 with an average of 16,040.

This year Wigan also achieved the highest attendance for a home opener, 21,748, when Leigh Leopards won 1-0 in that incredible game in February.

Wigan will also achieve their highest aggregate attendance in Super League since 2011 and 2012 – however, in both those seasons, the club played an extra home fixture, making the figure even more impressive.

RL Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones said: “This has been a landmark season for the Betfred Super League, with records broken both on and off the field. To see cumulative attendances reach new heights in the final round of the regular season is a fantastic reflection of the passion and commitment of our fans and the 12 Super League clubs.

“The play-offs and build-up to the Grand Final always deliver drama and excitement, and it’s fitting that we head into this stage of the year having already set a new benchmark. Ticket sales for the Grand Final are also very strong, which underlines the momentum building towards the biggest night of the season.”

Warriors Chief Executive, Kris Radlinski added: “This is fantastic news for the game! Smashing a record that has stood for 17-years gives us exactly the momentum we’ve been striving for.

“Wigan hitting an average crowd of over 17,000 for the very first time is really incredible. A huge thank you to every single fan for your incredible support and belief in us. Rest assured, our team will continue to represent you with pride and passion that you expect.”