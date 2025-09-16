Bold NRL plan to take over Super League revealed with 10-team competition and no promotion/relegation for five years

WESTS TIGERS chief executive Shane Richardson has revealed a bold NRL plan to take over Super League – regardless of who is in the hotseat in the northern hemisphere.

NRL powerbrokers are currently considering a proposal which would see the game take control of Super League for at least five years.

During that time, it would allow the competition to package up their broadcasting rights and maximise revenues for Super League and the NRL with both broadcast deals coming to an end at the same time.

But, with Super League expanding to 14 teams for 2026, concerns have been raised that the NRL would be put off – particularly when Australian supremos are not exactly the biggest fans of new RFL chairman Nigel Wood.

Now Richardson, along with South Sydney Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly, wants to see Super League drop two teams to become a 10-team competition with no promotion and relegation for the next five years.

The ‘big six’ would be automatically included along with Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique, with two other spots then up for grabs.

The competition would be handed back to Super League after five years.

“So we did a lot of research and background on what it would look like and how we could do it,” Richardson told The Daily Telegraph.

“Our attitude was it needs to be a competition that starts with 10 teams – two of which are from France, six are definitely from England and two others would apply and come in on the basis of what they do.

“No relegation, lock in a five year deal so we can sell that deal to play X number of games to be decided upon. The NRL put money into it, a large amount of money.

“But for the first five years we want to be able to have the CEO and the numbers on the board. It can’t be called Super League either because it’s a tired and smashed brand.

“But it’s not about holding it forever.”

In doing so, Richardson wants rugby league to be the best sport in the world, and feels that only a joint enterprise can help bring that together.

“It’s got to be clear in everybody’s mind that the NRL went into this process not to make money or take over Super League for the rest of their life,” Richardson told The Daily Telegraph.

“They went into it because they’ve realised now how important international football is. They have essentially done a great job with the Pacific Islands and creating that world.

“It’s been successful for TV and successful for crowds which they never really thought it would be. All of a sudden it’s grown from there.

“For the first time ever, there is a synergy where the NRL, the Super League and international football come up for grabs at the same time to broadcasters.

“Super League’s broadcast rights have been halved over the last three-to-five years. The international rugby league was always sold as an add on.

“Now there’s real value in all eyes. This negotiation that we’re doing is a huge one. The game over there is going bankrupt. Salford went bankrupt this year.

“What they need to do is have an NRL-style of competition which is saleable to television as a real product and it’s the perfect time for it because rugby union is in complete and utter disarray in England.

“I want (rugby league) to be the greatest rugby competition in the world.”