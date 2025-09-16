St Helens confirm exit of James Bell

ST HELENS have confirmed the exit of forward James Bell at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Bell will be exploring a new opportunity at the end of this season after four years at Saints.

Making the move to the Totally Wicked Stadium from Leigh Leopards (then Centurions) ahead of the 2022 season, Bell has won the League Leaders’ Shield, the Super League Grand Final and the World Club Challenge.

The 31-year-old has played 82 times for the Saints, scoring nine tries. Bell is widely expected to link up with Hull FC for 2026 and beyond.

Discussing his time with the Saints so far, Bell told saintsrlfc.com: “I’ve loved my time here. It’s been the highlight of my career being able to join such a proud Club, with such a proud history. I got to play alongside the likes of James Roby, Louie [McCarthy-Scarsbrook], Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley – I could go on and on.

“I like to think that, on my day, I did the jersey proud because that was my intention every week. Any opportunity I get, I want to give my all for this club.

“The amount of support that I’ve had from our fans has been unreal. This is the first time that I’ve considered a Club a home with my family, and I’m gutted to be leaving. However, I know that the Club’s got so much young talent coming through, and it’s going to be in a good place.”

St.Helens Head Coach Paul Wellens commented: “Ever since James arrived at the Club, he has embodied all that we value here at St.Helens. He has a fantastic work ethic and is admired and respected by all of his peers, evidenced by him being voted the Players’ Player of the Year in 2023.

“Belly’s approach to the game is refreshing, and watching him play, you can see the enthusiasm and enjoyment he has for the sport.

“I speak on behalf of everyone in the Club when I wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”