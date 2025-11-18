2026 Challenge Cup details confirmed with key dates revealed

THE draw for the first two rounds of the 2026 Challenge Cup will take place on Monday, November 24.

The first-round draw will include 34 sides from the community game, with the 21 clubs due to play in next season’s expanded Championship then joining for the second round.

Significantly, regionalisation has been introduced to both draws to increase local rivalry and reduce travelling costs.

The format of the remainder of the Challenge Cup will be the same as in 2025, with Super League clubs again entering at the third round and being seeded, guaranteeing each an away tie.

The first-round ties will kick off the season, with the 17 matches to be played on the weekend of January 10-11.

The 19 second-round ties will be played on the weekend of January 24-25, with the 16 third-round ties on the weekend of February 7-8 before the Super League season starts on Thursday February 12.

The draw will be conducted at Rugby League Headquarters in Manchester.

The full list of teams in the first-round draw is as follows – divided into three sections for a regionalised draw:

North West (12 teams, six ties) – GB Police, Seaton Rangers, Orrell St James, Haresfinch, Blackbrook, Siddal, Waterhead, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Rochdale Mayfield, Leigh Miners Rangers, Wigan St Judes, Ince Rose Bridge

Yorkshire (12 teams, six ties) – Woodhouse, Brighouse Rangers, RAF, King Cross Park, Mirfield Spartans, Stanningley Rangers, West Hull, Hunslet ARLFC, York Acorn, Lock Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Heworth

National (10 teams, five ties) – Broncos (Northern Ireland), Aberavon Fighting Irish (Wales), Bedford Tigers, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, London Chargers, Wests Warriors (Southern Conference League), British Army, Royal Navy, Medway Dragons (London ARL), Telford Raiders (Midlands)

The second-round draw will combine 17 first-round winners with the 21 Championship clubs, to produce 19 ties – which will again be regionalised as much as possible, say the RFL.

North West (8 teams) – Barrow Raiders, Oldham, Rochdale Hornets, Salford Red Devils, Swinton Lions, Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings, Workington Town

Yorkshire/North East (10 teams) – Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Goole Vikings, Halifax Panthers, Hunslet, Keighley Cougars, Newcastle Thunder, Sheffield Eagles

National (3 teams) – London Broncos, Midlands Hurricanes, North Wales Crusaders

Betfred Challenge Cup 2026 key dates

First Round draw – Monday November 24 (4pm release)

First Round (Community clubs) – Jan 10-11

Second Round (Championship clubs enter) – Jan 24-25

Third Round (Super League clubs enter) – Feb 6-8

Fourth Round (last 16) – March 14-15

Quarter Finals – April 11-12

Semi Finals – May 10/11

Final – Saturday May 30