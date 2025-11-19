Talking Grassroots: Restructure plans turn into ‘a right old dust-up’

IF it ain’t broke don’t fix it – not a bad philosophy to embrace in life in general and, of course, in Rugby League.

Having said that, if something actually is broken, attention is obviously required, which for me, is where the Rugby Football League’s ‘National Community Rugby League’ (NCRL) initiative comes in.

The men’s amateur game in this country (which, as you might have guessed, is what I’m reflecting on) isn’t actually ‘broken’.

But if it was a car, bystanders wouldn’t be able to ignore the fact that one of its back wheels was wobbling alarmingly.

That’s pretty much where the grassroots game, for blokes anyway, is at right now and clearly something has to be done, which is where the likes of Martin Coyd OBE, who is chair of the Community Board, and colleagues such as the RFL’s Marc Lovering come in.

The problem (or one of them) is that Coyd is not only intent that the NCRL project takes effect from next spring – the speed of it is a major issue for me, even though I take his point in avoiding prevarication – but that quite a few clubs and volunteers have had their noses put out of joint and seem to be ready for battle.

I reckon this is the greatest shame in what is close to becoming a right old dust-up, if it isn’t already.

The National Conference League’s management, dismayed at the loss of two of their four divisions come next March, seem to be having none of it although, for whatever reason, they haven’t replied to me regarding the outcome of their meeting with clubs last Thursday (I’m given to understand that most members are against ‘NCRL’).

I’m in contact with most if not all of the folk involved in this particular spat and everyone seems to have one thing in common – a deep and abiding love for the sport, and a strong desire for it to enjoy the best of health.

That should surely unify them, but instead they seem to be at daggers drawn.

Why is this, I have to ask? Perhaps – as I’ve reflected in the past, on other issues – it has something to do with the fact that Rugby League is a very confrontational sport. That’s fine, but confrontation should be confined to the pitch. Everyone should, without doubt, work together off it for the common good and with that in mind it’s my fervent hope that all scheduled meetings go ahead as planned and that people go into them determined to tease out solutions rather than win arguments.

Otherwise we’ve no chance, although it should perhaps be recognised that Coyd has a point when he says: “The RFL is the governing body in this country and, on that basis, has to be allowed to govern.”

That’s a reasonable statement but it’s also true that those who are being led should be, well, led and not dragged.

And they should have no fear. It’s striking how many people who get in touch with me don’t want to be named as, rightly or wrongly, they tell me they don’t want to invite repercussions from the RFL or the NCL which could be damaging to them personally or, more relevantly, to their clubs.

That’s an awful thing to hear (not least because some readers might suspect I’m making things up by not attributing quotes) but it’s my job to publicise, as much as is possible, what those involved actually believe.

As I’ve already had plenty of ‘stick’ down the years for that, I’m very much used to it (plus I played in the Leeds and District League and perhaps became inured to plenty of ‘pasty’ every Saturday – more of the Leeds ARL later incidentally).

The next week or two is vital for the health of Rugby League in this country at all levels and in view of that I implore all involved to adopt a magnanimous and empathetic approach to forthcoming discussions.

At least we might then see some positive progress, as one comment from an NCL club secretary is sticking in my mind, the stalwart lamenting: “I’m inundated with emails from the RFL and the NCL, and secretaries are getting sick of it.”

Politics, politics, politics… I’m delighted to move off that subject and reflect on the BARLA Yorkshire Youth finals, which unfortunately were wiped out by the weather over the weekend.

However everyone will try again on Saturday and Sunday, as revealed elsewhere in today’s issue. Get along to the Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, on either (or both) days for what should be a real tonic at just a fiver each time to enjoy four games each day.

Who knows, some of those lads could be future internationals who will grab those Ashes back from the Aussies a few years down the line!

Meanwhile, details of the amateur clubs to be involved in next year’s Challenge Cup have yet to come through from the RFL, and the schedule for the pending England Student regional trials is not confirmed (I referred to both matters last week). Hopefully I’ll be able to report on these in seven days’ time.

And finally, back to the Leeds and District League, which is holding its annual reunion this Friday evening at the Irish Centre on York Road. It’ll be a cracking occasion, highlighted by on-stage interviews with those fine ex-Leeds players Graham Eccles and Francis Cummins.

It’s a fiver in (buffet included) and tickets can be purchased through Glenn Davies (07801 063797) or Sam Horner (07780 676132).