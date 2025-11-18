Ex-Leeds Rhinos stalwart Keith Senior appointed director of rugby at Hunslet

FORMER Leeds Rhinos stalwart Keith Senior has been appointed director of rugby at Hunslet.

The 49-year-old, who was most recently assistant coach to Brian Noble at Bradford Bulls, enjoyed a stellar playing career that spanned 18 years, initially representing Sheffield Eagles before a trophy-laden 12 years at Leeds.

Senior also represented England and Great Britain on the international stage, making 43 appearances and scoring 14 tries.

Having hung up his boots in 2011, Senior moved into his first coaching role in 2015 as assistant to Mark Aston at Sheffield before departing at the end of the 2024 season and moving on to Bradford.

Hunslet chief executive Neil Hampshire says the appointment has already been key in driving the club’s recruitment drive for 2026.

“We’re delighted that Keith’s joining the club as our new director of rugby, and I’m sure everyone involved with the club will give him a warm welcome,” Hampshire said.

“Keith has an outstanding pedigree in the game and brings a wealth of experience. His enthusiasm has already seen him dive straight into finalising our recruitment process for the new season.

“The Board and I look forward to working with Keith as we continue to grow the club on and off the field.”

Senior himself commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking up the role of director of rugby at Hunslet RLFC.

“This club has a proud history, a passionate community, and a deep connection to the roots of rugby league, and it’s a privilege to be part of that.

“Stepping into this role gives me the opportunity to help drive forward the club’s and the fans’ ambition for long-term success.

“I’m excited to get started, to work with the coaching staff, players, community and the wider Hunslet family, and to build a strong, competitive, and sustainable rugby environment.

“There’s a real sense of potential here, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in taking this club to the next level.”