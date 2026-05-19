2026 Las Vegas crowd number shows massive drop from original figure

   19/05/2026

LAS VEGAS 2026 was said to have attracted 45,719 fans to the NRL and Super League extravaganza earlier this year.

However, new figures released by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority – the holding company of the Allegiant Stadium – demonstrate a remarkable drop in their attendance number.

Just 37,557 fans were listed on the official attendance record – a drop of 8,000 fans compared to what both the NRL and Super League initially listed.

The reason for such a disparity between the two numbers is unclear.

But similarly, the official 2025 attendance of 45,209 was later contradicted by the Stadium Authority, who gave a figure of 38,107.

The new figures suggest that rather than the event attracting year-on-year growth in crowds, the number of fans attending actually fell this year.

In the 2026 event, Leeds Rhinos demolished reigning Super League champions Hull KR 50-6, alongside an NRL season-opening double-header.