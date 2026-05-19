Hull KR v Wigan Warriors preview and 21-man squads

MATT PEET has rung the changes ahead of Wigan Warriors’ clash against Hull KR on Thursday night.

With Wigan playing Rovers at Wembley in a week’s time in the Challenge Cup Final, Peet has taken the chance of resting a whole host of stars, whilst Willie Peters has taken the opposite approach.

Arthur Mourgue is injured for KR, whilst Joe Burgess drops out, but it’s a strongest 21-man squad as possible as Ryan Hampshire could make his debut.

Meanwhile, Wigan boss Peet has named potential debutants such as Finlay Yeomans, Finn McMillan, Lewis Daniels and Shea O’Connor.

SQUADS

Rovers: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Brown, 19 Karl Lawton, 20 Jordan Dezaria 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 26 Harvey Horne, 34 Ryan Hampshire.

Warriors: 2 Zach Eckersley, 11 Junior Nsemba, 15 Patrick Mago, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh Jr, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 26 Nathan Lowe, 27 Lukas Mason, 28 Noah Hodkinson, 33 George O’Loughlin, 34 Finlay Yeomans, 35 Finn McMillan, 36 George Marsden, 37 Josh Cartwright, 38 Austin Daniel, 39 Charlie Yeomans, 40 Lewis Daniels, 41 Shea O’Connor, 42 Kalum Rathbone

Referee:

STATS