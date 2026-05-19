NRL and Super League in ‘next phase’ of talks after positive discussions

NRL and Super League have entered into the ‘next phase’ of talks after positive discussions between the RFL, RL Commercial and the NRL took place at the NRL’s Magic Weekend.

As widely reported in the media, representatives from both the RFL and RL Commercial travelled to Australia to meet with NRL executives to discuss next steps of prospective investment following positive discussions in the UK in April.

At the same time, representatives also met with newly appointed England head coach Brian McDermott to discuss plans for the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year, as well as experience the NRL’s Magic Round to bring any learnings back to the UK.

In a statement, the RFL said: “The meetings were positive and constructive with discussions around governance, broadcast rights, investment models, pathways and strategic vision. The two parties are aligned on a prospective partnership to make the global game of Rugby League as strong as possible.

“The two organisations will now work collaboratively over the coming weeks to establish a strategic vision, supporting the advancement of the process to its next phase.”