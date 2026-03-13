Workington Town v Newcastle Thunder 1895 Cup Preview & 21-man squads

WORKINGTON TOWN started the Championship season badly, suffering three straight defeats. But they have enjoyed more success in their last two game, drawing at Keighley Cougars and last week registering a resounding 52-10 victory against Salford.

Their coach Jonty Gorley (pictured above) makes four changes for the game on Sunday afternoon (KO 3.30pm), bringing back some key stars in Braden Leigh, Dominic Wear and Jamie Doran, while he has also included 17-year-old forward prospect Tyce Walmsley in his 21-man squad.

Thunder coach Graham Steadman saw his side get back to winning ways with a 36-4 defeat of Swinton Lions at the weekend and he has made only one change, bringing back fullback Myles Harrison to replace Sean Croston in his squad.

The game has the potential to be the most compelling of Sunday’s three preliminary round ties.

The winner of this game will play at home to Batley Bulldogs in the first round on the weekend of 18/19 April.

SQUADS

Town: 1 Zarrin Galea, 3 Rio Corkill, 4 Braden Leigh, 5 Alex Donaghy, 6 Jake Carter, 7 Dominic Wear, 8 Ross Ainley, 9 Jamie Doran, 11 Mason Lewthwaite, 15 Callum Farrer, 16 Guy Graham, 17 Lucas Castle, 18 Jude Lupton, 19 Spencer Fulton, 20 Tyce Walmsley, 21 Evan Lawther, 22 Delaine Bedward-Gittens, 23 Tobias Gibson, 24 Grant Reid, 25 Bear Williams, 29 Jack Dickinson

Outs: 10 Stevie Scholey, 12 Jake Bradley, 14 Callum Phillips, 26 Tuarae Rawhiti,

Ins: 4 Braden Leigh, 7 Dominic Wear, 9 Jamie Doran, 20 Tyce Walmsley

Thunder: 1 Myles Harrison, 2 Andy Djeukessi, 3 Joe Law, 5 Brad Ward, 6 Cody Hunter, 7 Will Roberts, 9 Taylor Pemberton, 11 Harvey Reynolds, 12 Noah Whittingham, 13 Sam Cook, 15 Brenden Santi, 16 Leo Tennison, 18 Ukuma Ta’ai, 19 Jack Brown, 22 John Sagaga, 24 Matty Foster, 25 Jack Smith, 27 Jordan Lipp, 28 Tyler Walton, 30 Tom Inman

Outs: 29 Sean Croston,

Ins: 1 Myles Harrison,

Referee: Denton Arnold

STATS

Workington’s ZARRIN GALEA has scored tries in Town’s last four meetings with Newcastle (>2-1-1-1).

Last ten meetings:

Workington 56, Newcastle 0 (L1R13, 22/6/25)

Newcastle 0, Workington 62 (L1R8, 2/5/25)

Workington 46, Newcastle 0 (L1R22, 25/8/24)

Newcastle 0, Workington 44 (L1R15, 7/7/24)

(at Gateshead International Stadium)

Newcastle 18, Workington 48 (L1R3, 30/3/24)

(at Kingston Park)

Newcastle 66, Workington 22 (ChR16, 26/6/22)

(at Kingston Park)

Workington 6, Newcastle 20 (ChR1, 30/1/22)

Newcastle 30, Workington 22 (L1R3, 8/3/20)

(at Kingston Park)

Newcastle 38, Workington 18 (L1ESF, 22/9/19)

(at Kingston Park)

Newcastle 48, Workington 10 (L1R14, 30/6/19)

(at Kingston Park)