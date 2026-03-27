30 moments that have defined 30 years of Super League

From Paris in 1996 to Las Vegas and beyond, we look back at the moments, milestones and madness that have defined 30 years of Super League.

1996: PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA

The very first Super League game on March 29, 1996, broke new ground by heading to Stade Charléty, where 17,873 watched Paris St Germain beat Sheffield 30-24. While PSG only survived two seasons, innovations such as the video referee have lasted to this day.

1998: A GRAND ENTRANCE

After giving the first two titles to the regular-season winners (St Helens in 1996, Bradford in 1997), the champions were decided by the play-offs for the first time since 1973. The Old Trafford showpiece (previously the Premiership final) became the biggest game of the year, with Wigan beating Leeds 10-4.

1999: RUNNING OF THE BULLS

The first decade of Super League was defined by Bullmania, and perhaps the greatest night at Odsal came when a then Super League record crowd of 24,020 witnessed a second-half comeback against Leeds, sealed by a late Michael Withers field-goal.

2000: WIDE TO WEST

St Helens were down 11-10 to Bradford in a play-off game at Knowsley Road. With the hooter having already sounded, Saints shifted the ball through numerous hands before unleashing Dwayne West down the left wing. He passed inside to Chris Joynt and the rest, as they say, is history.

2002: DROP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

Lee Briers kicked five field-goals in Warrington’s game away at Halifax — an unorthodox approach that looked to have worked as his side led 11-10 with only seconds remaining, until a last-gasp Daryl Cardiss try gave the home team victory. It remains a record for most one-pointers in a match.

2002: THE VOLUNTARY TACKLE

One of the most thrilling Grand Finals ended in controversy. Sean Long’s field-goal put St Helens 19-18 in front against Bradford, soon followed by what looked to be a voluntary tackle by Chris Joynt as they sought to play time out. No penalty — which could have given the Bulls victory — was awarded.

2003: TREBLE TOPS

The first treble of the Super League era was achieved by Bradford, who followed a Challenge Cup Final win over Leeds in Cardiff with 22 regular-season wins out of 28 for the League Leaders’ Shield and then, at Old Trafford, a 25-12 success over Wigan. They also went on to beat Penrith in the World Club Challenge.

2004: START OF AN ERA

Leeds won their first league title since 1972, beating Bradford 16-8 in the Grand Final, led by coach Tony Smith and captain Kevin Sinfield. It proved the beginning of a formidable dynasty as the Rhinos went on to win seven more between 2008 and 2017 with their ‘golden generation’.

2005: JOEY’S STAR POWER

Warrington pulled off Super League’s biggest transfer coup when they signed NRL and Australia legend — and future Immortal — Andrew Johns on a short-term deal. He made an instant impact, inspiring the Wire to a 33-16 win over Leeds on his debut, one of three games he played.

2006: CHASING THE DRAGON

After eight years as an exclusively English affair, a French flavour was restored to Super League in the form of Catalans. Renamed from Union Treiziste Catalane, the Dragons won their first game, 38-30 against Wigan at Stade Aimé Giral. The pair will face off in Paris this June to commemorate that fixture.

2006: THE GREAT ESCAPE

The unthinkable almost happened when Wigan spent more than three months bottom of the table, but a late resurgence — helped by Stuart Fielden’s world-record transfer and Kris Radlinski coming out of retirement — left Wakefield and Castleford playing off for survival in the final round, with the Tigers losing 29-17.

2007: MAGIC MAYHEM

Magic Weekend first brought all teams together for a single round in 2007. A total of 58,831 attended Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium for an event that ended in controversy, with a Jordan Tansey match-winner for Leeds against Bradford from an offside position after Kevin Sinfield’s penalty hit the crossbar.

2007: WAY OF THE WARRIORS

Wigan came back from 30-6 down against Bradford in an elimination play-off game at Odsal to win 31-30 — the biggest deficit overturned in Super League. Mark Calderwood scored three of four tries in the final 25 minutes to level, before Pat Richards sealed victory with a field-goal.

2010: SNOW JOKE

A new-look Crusaders side, fresh from a move from Bridgend to Wrexham, kicked off their second top-flight season against Leeds, who won 34-6 in surreal, snowy conditions at the Racecourse Ground. The Welsh side made the play-offs, but finished bottom in their other two campaigns.

2011: GRAND FINAL HIGHLIGHT

Leeds and St Helens met at Old Trafford for the fourth time in five years. The Rhinos ran out 32-16 winners, with Rob Burrow’s iconic 33rd-minute try helping to pave the way.

2014: GRAND FINAL LOWLIGHT

Wigan’s Ben Flower became the first player to receive a red card in a Grand Final after punching Lance Hohaia twice — the second while the St Helens man lay prone on the ground — just two minutes into the game. Hohaia retired early the following year due to concussion issues.

2015: TURN THAT CHOPPER AROUND!

Everyone remembers Ryan Hall’s last-minute try for Leeds at Huddersfield to win the League Leaders’ Shield — not least the helicopter pilot hovering somewhere over the M62, unsure whether they would be taking the Shield to Wigan or Huddersfield. The Rhinos went on to win the treble.

2016: MILLION POUND POINT

There were four editions of the Million Pound Game, the most memorable being Salford’s battle for survival with Hull KR. After an epic late fightback to force golden-point, Gareth O’Brien delivered a monstrous field-goal from halfway, sending Red Devils fans into delirium.

2017: TIGERS BREAK FREE

Castleford topped the league for the first time with an exceptional campaign — winning 25 of 30 games — then reached a maiden Grand Final thanks to Luke Gale’s extra-time field-goal against St Helens, only to fall to a 24-6 defeat against Danny McGuire-inspired Leeds.

2019: STRIKING GOLD

Draws became a thing of the past — almost — when Super League introduced two five-minute periods of golden-point after tied games. Hull FC became the first team to win one, Marc Sneyd’s field-goal in extra time securing a 23-22 victory over Wigan at the DW Stadium.

2019: NOU HORIZONS

A year on from winning their first Challenge Cup title, Catalans took Super League to the Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona. The Dragons beat Wigan 33-16 in front of a crowd of 31,555, still a record for a standalone Super League regular-season game.

2020: SIX GAMES AND OUT

Toronto Wolfpack became the first transatlantic team to play in Super League, but after six games (and one Challenge Cup tie) the season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the club never actually playing a Super League game in Toronto, nor returning to the competition.

2020: YOU’RE FIRED!

Post-match interviews rarely produce anything too sensational — except when Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson announced the sacking of Lee Radford live on Sky after a 38-4 defeat to Warrington, only moments after delivering the news to the coach himself.

2020: JACK’S THE LAD

Played in an empty MKM Stadium in Hull, there was nothing usual about the Covid Grand Final. Tied at 4-4 with a minute left, Zak Hardaker missed a penalty for Wigan before St Helens came down the other end, Tommy Makinson’s field-goal hit a post and Jack Welsby touched down the winning try.

2024: REMEMBERING A LEGEND

The first Leeds home match following the death of Rob Burrow was a tearful yet joyous night, as 17,535 packed into Headingley to celebrate his life. Leeds rose to the occasion to beat Leigh 18-10, with Brodie Croft scoring two tries, his celebrations reflecting the raw emotion.

2025: ONE-NIL TO THE LEOPARDS

The competition recorded its first 0-0 draw after 80 minutes in the opening game of the season. Nobody troubled the scorers in Wigan’s derby with Leigh until Gareth O’Brien kicked a field-goal in the 83rd minute to secure a 1-0 win for the Leopards.

2025: WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS

Super League headed to the USA, joining the NRL’s Las Vegas event in its second season, with Wigan taking on Warrington at the spectacular Allegiant Stadium. In the event, only one team showed up, the Warriors enjoying a 48-24 victory, leaving the Wolves nursing a hangover.

2025: LEFT TO WRIGHT

The ‘Wide to West’ try had its successor 25 years on when Shane Wright finished off a remarkable final act of St Helens’ play-off eliminator at Headingley. The ball was passed 16 times in the after-the-hooter play to seal a 16-14 win against shell-shocked Leeds.

2025: GLAD ALL ROVER

Hull KR became the first new name on the Super League trophy since 2004 when they beat Wigan 24-6, earning revenge for defeat the previous year. The last five Grand Final newcomers — Hull FC, Warrington, Castleford, Salford and Catalans — had all failed to break through.

2026: WHAT A KNIGHT!

On the opening night of the season, following a controversial expansion back to 14 clubs, newly-promoted York won their first Super League game against reigning champions Hull KR 17-16 at the LNER Community Stadium, in what may be the competition’s greatest ever shock.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 519 (April 2026)