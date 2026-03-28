Luke Robinson reflects on ‘difficult’ Huddersfield Giants exit

LUKE ROBINSON has admitted that the timing of his departure as Huddersfield Giants head coach was “particularly difficult” – but expressed pride in his extensive service to the club.

Huddersfield let Robinson go last Sunday after a sixth straight defeat in all competitions, with the club bottom of the table as Super League’s only winless side.

They had to deal with a remarkable injury crisis which saw 16 players unavailable at one stage.

And Robinson’s disappointment was plain in a social media post addressing his exit from the Giants, where he has been a fixture since 2008 as player and then coach.

“I fully understand that this is a results-driven environment (and) the opening five (league) games have not delivered the outcomes we all expected,” he said.

“However, the timing of my departure is particularly difficult, given we were on the eve of welcoming back key members of our starting line-up – players we believed would have a significant impact on performances and results moving forward.

“I also believe it is important to recognise the broader context of the past 18 months (Robinson was made permanent head coach in September 2024).

“Much of the work I’ve done during this period has focused on rebuilding the culture of the club and the playing group in particular -establishing standards, behaviours, and small but meaningful changes that I believed would create a strong foundation for sustained success.

“This has not always been immediately visible in results, but it has been central to the long-term strategy.

“I leave with immense pride in the years I have dedicated to the club, and with gratitude to the players, performance staff, and supporters. I am confident that the groundwork laid will benefit the club in the future.

“I hope the Giants can make the off-field changes necessary to get a competitive team out on the field consistently, giving the loyal Giants fans something to sing about.”