‘That’s what we expect’ says Willie Peters as Hull KR kickstart season

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters says his side’s expectations remain as high as ever after finally hitting their stride in Super League.

The Robins warmed up for the forthcoming 250th Hull derby on Good Friday with their best performance of the season so far, thrashing St Helens 52-10 on their first appearance this year at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Peters was delighted to get back to winning ways when he said: “I’m very pleased and it’s great to be back at home after 174 days.

“It’s been a difficult start for the players with everything they have had to endure but we said there were no excuses.

“Now it’s time to get some rhythm – we are back here (Craven Park) for three weeks and it’s time to get going.”

Peters added of the performance: “I suppose we expect that of ourselves and I expect that of the team.

“The way we have performed over the last three years, or improved, especially last year, that’s the expectation.

“That’s what they expect of each other so it’s not really about what I think, it’s more around what the players expect of themselves and that is the levels they can get to.

“Not taking anything away from the teams who have beaten us but there is no doubt when we have a mindset, a defensive mindset like that, we are difficult to beat. We need to make sure we continue to be consistent with that.”