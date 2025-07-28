A crucial period for British Rugby League

THIS WEEK and the next will see three vital meetings that will set a template for the future of Super League, the Championship and League One.

At a meeting of Super League club owners today (Monday) at Headingley, they are expected to decide to endorse a change in the number of clubs in Super League, with 14 being the expected number.

There is expected to be a lively debate on whether the clubs should take the plunge immediately and introduce a 14-team competition in 2026, which is thought to be favoured by Leigh, Huddersfield and Wakefield, or wait until 2027.

There may also be a rearguard action from Hull FC, who are thought to favour a ten-team competition.

But a decision on whether to introduce 14 teams in 2026 or 2027 is expected to be on a knife edge, while the clubs will also then have to decide how to determine the clubs that will be elevated into Super League, perhaps creating an application process that was last used when Leigh replaced Toronto Wolfpack in Super League in 2021.

Part of their motivation appears to be the fear that French club Toulouse Olympique could be upgraded to Super League next year and that a 12-team competition with two French clubs would reduce potential audiences on Sky Sports, while no English clubs would like to double up on loop fixtures by having two games in France.

The club owners will also debate how to enhance the value of Super League and its appeal to broadcasters, with RFL Chairman Nigel Wood thought to be ready to propose that the two French clubs in Super League kick off their home games on Friday night with a 7.00pm local kick-off time.

That would translate to 6.00pm British time and it would allow the RFL to sell two Friday evening games to Sky or an alternative broadcaster, which currently happens in the NRL.

On Tuesday the RFL board of directors will meet to consider a number of issues, including whether to endorse a proposed eight points deduction from Salford Red Devils for playing a vastly weakened side in their opening game of the season against St Helens in February, when they were beaten 82-0.

I think that was a ridiculously harsh judgement.

And next week the Championship and League One clubs will meet to consider merging their competitions from next season, perhaps incorporating a Conference system to determine a fixture list for a combined competition.

It’s going to be a fascinating period with significant changes afoot.