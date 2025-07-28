Wigan Warriors chairman comes out in vocal support for Catalans Dragons in Super League

WIGAN WARRIORS chairman, Professor Chris Brookes, believes Catalans Dragons have a pivotal part to play in the future of Super League and insists the French club will always have the backing of the current champions.

It was announced on Friday evening that the Dragons will be taking their 2026 Super League home fixture against Wigan to Paris to honour the 30-year anniversary of the Super League competition.

The two Super League giants – who met in the Dragons first ever league game back in 2006 and who also played each other at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona in 2019 – will do battle at the home of Paris FC – the Stade Jean Bouin on Saturday, June 6, 2026, and the decision has been hailed by Professor Brookes.

“This is a chance for us to showcase not just our brand, but the brand of Rugby League,” said Brookes.

“It is a massive thing, because we will be representing Super League to show everyone what we can do.

“Our fans love this type of event. The connection with our fans and giving them the chance to go somewhere new is exciting. I think we will have huge support there.

And the Wigan Chairman has reiterated his club’s commitment to the Catalans being in Super League.

“We see this team as being absolutely critical to the future of our sport,” he said.

“We are 100 percent behind the French team (being in Super League) and what they bring. Our fans love going there.

“We see this team as being absolutely pivotal to the future of the game and an essential part that we are looking for.”