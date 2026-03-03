‘A lot more settled’: Brad Arthur gives encouraging update on Leeds Rhinos future

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that he is now “a lot more settled” at Leeds Rhinos and in the UK.

Arthur’s future has been subject to constant speculation since he joined Leeds in July 2024, with successive one-year deals doing little to stem the rumours.

Another one-year deal for 2026 was signed at the back end of last season – with the deal including a rolling contract for 2027 and beyond.

But Arthur, who had been linked with a move to NRL newcomers Perth Bears last year, has admitted his attitude towards the entire situation has changed with his daughter Charlotte and one of his sons, Hull FC player Jake, now also living in the UK.

“Twelve months ago, I would’ve said I was really desperate to get back (to Australia),” Arthur told Fox Sports.

“But I feel like I’m a lot more settled now. I changed where I was living and Charlotte’s over here (in the UK) living with (wife) Michelle, so I’m really comfortable with what’s happening at the moment.

“I feel like I’ve got some unfinished business (in the NRL) and I’d like to get that opportunity again, but when that time comes, I’ll be ready. I know I’ll be a better coach.

“But at the moment, I’m so respectful to the opportunity that Leeds Rhinos have given me, the English game has given me and I feel like it’s helped me coaching.”