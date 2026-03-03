Swinton Lions see future in ex-Warrington and Wigan youngster

SWINTON LIONS coach Paul Wood is backing Finlay Irwin to get better and better as the season goes on.

The 20-year-old secondrow penned a contract for the remainder of the campaign after impressing in three appearances – against Wakefield in the third round of the Challenge Cup and North Wales and London Broncos in the league.

Irwin spent time in the development systems of both Warrington and Wigan, playing in the latter’s Reserve team, and also had a stint in Australia with Brisbane Tigers before returning to the UK and playing once for Widnes last year.

“I’ve enjoyed myself at Swinton and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season,” he said.

Wood added: “It’s great to have Fin on board. He’s already shown that he’s a quality player, but what really excites us is how much development he’s got in him, because he genuinely wants to learn and get better.

“He’s been really good in contact, he’s comfortable with the ball and he brings a good energy to the group.

“You can see straight away that he’s got the right attitude and is keen to improve every part of his game.

“He’s come in at the right time for us, and we’re really looking forward to working with him.

“We’re confident he can go well this season and continue to grow in our environment.”