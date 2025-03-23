Abbas Miski set for surgery after latest Wigan Warriors injury setback

ABBAS MISKI is set for further surgery after inflaming a knee injury warming up for Wigan Warriors’ defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

The winger was set to return after a couple of weeks out, but had to be withdrawn before kick-off.

Miski has been struggling with the knee for some time, having had an operation in the off-season.

And further work will be required, possibly immediately, after the latest setback for the Lebanon international.

Wigan coach Matt Peet said: “I feel for him. He’s doing it tough at the moment and I’m really proud of the way he’s trying his hardest and battling through the pain.

“A lot of people don’t realise what players put themselves through behind the scenes.

“He actually needs a surgical procedure and we’ll get that done when we can.

“We were just hoping to get a few more games out of him, but we might have to bring that forward. We’ll have that conversation.”