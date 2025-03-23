Huddersfield Giants director of rugby addresses fans after poor start to season

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS director of rugby Andy Kelly has urged supporters to stick with their ailing team and said the club will continue to back boss Luke Robinson.

Long-serving Giants coach Kelly was promoted to director of rugby ahead of this season, as part of a restructure following Luke Robinson’s appointment as head coach.

Robinson has overseen five Super League defeats from five so far this year, most recently a hugely disappointing performance in defeat at Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

“The performance at Salford was below any of the standards we set and of all our defeats to date in 2025 was the most painful,” said Kelly.

“We will turn this club around, and we have an owner who has never backed away from the fight.

“Despite the emotions fuelled by Thursday, I witnessed you (fans) raise your levels of support. I looked over where you were all stood and it inspired and motivated me to know I was all in with you.

“Don’t turn away now – we need you. Without any guarantees of immediate glory, just the knowledge of playing your part in the fight to raise up the Claret and Gold from the floor where people love to trample us, up to a level that brings us all great satisfaction.”

Kelly said that injuries have “plagued” the club this season, with the latest seeing Niall Evalds suffer a suspected broken foot on debut against Salford after joining on loan from Hull KR.

But he added: “The signing of Huddersfield-born Niall Evalds shows the continued commitment of (owner) Ken Davy and the Davy family to bring in players who we feel improve our playing squad and help Luke to do his job.

“We are driven to improve the fortunes and future of this club, but it will not be a short-term thing and yes we will have bumps in the road.”

Bottom of the table as the only Super League side still waiting for a first win, Huddersfield host high-flying Hull KR next on Sunday.