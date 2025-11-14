Academy graduate Frankie Dearlove signs first-team deal with Hull KR

FRANKIE DEARLOVE has admitted he was “buzzing” to sign a two-year first-team deal with Hull KR.

Dearlove has been at the Robins for over four years, coming through the club’s pathways by joining the scholarship team, moving up to the academy, progressing to the reserves side in 2025 and now making it all the way to the first team.

The 18-year-old has trained with the first team on numerous occasions in the past year and also featured in Academy Origin for Yorkshire in August.

Dearlove scored in five games out of the 12 academy fixtures he has appeared in, as well as featuring for the reserves and scoring in the derby against Hull FC in March.

Reflecting on signing his contract, Dearlove said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have signed on for Hull KR. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. There’s no place else I’d rather be.

“I’m so thankful for everyone who has stood by me along the road in my journey, my parents especially for coming to all my games along the way – I’d also like to thank my boyhood club Skirlaugh where I fell in love with playing this sport and wouldn’t be here without it.

“The boys that I’ve grown with in the academy and reserves have really helped me progress along the way and the academy coaching staff at Hull KR that have truly helped me advance my game.

“I’m itching to start now, despite it being the off-season, I can’t wait to make an impact on the squad and coaching staff and hopefully add another chapter to my rugby career.”