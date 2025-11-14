Chris Hankinson signs new Leeds Rhinos deal

CHRIS HANKINSON has signed a new one-year deal with Leeds Rhinos.

Since joining the Rhinos in August from Salford Red Devils, Hankinson established himself in Brad Arthur’s squad at the end of the season, making eight appearances and scoring two tries and a goal.

Hankinson has played in Super League at wing, centre and full back and has even played in the forwards during his career as well.

All in all, the 31-year-old has amassed 512 points in 88 Super League appearances for Wigan, Toulouse, Salford and Leeds.

Leeds Head Coach Brad Arthur said: “Chris fitted in really well with our group in the closing months of last season. It can be tough to go into a new system with just a couple of weeks to go in the season but Chris showed a great attitude to get up to speed.

“The fact he is a senior, experienced player who is a reliable goal kicker makes him a valuable addition to our squad for next season.”

Hankinson, 31, said: “I’m really happy to be staying with the Rhinos for another year.

“I’ve loved my time here so far — the club, the fans, and the atmosphere at AMT Headingley are all special. I spoke last year after my debut about how much it meant to me to play here as a Rhinos player and I thought I might only get to do that a couple of times so I am made up to be staying for 2026.

“We have got a great set of lads and I think that competition for places will only drive on our standards for next year.”