Tevita Pangai Jr makes rugby union move after Warrington Wolves U-turn

TEVITA PANGAI JR is bidding for a professional contract in rugby union after deciding not to join Warrington Wolves.

The former Tongan league international agreed a switch from Catalans Dragons for next season in July, but told Warrington last month he would not be joining as planned.

Instead Pangai Jr has temporarily linked up with SC Leucate, who play in the French sixth tier of the 15-a-side code and are based around 20 miles north of Perpignan.

Leucate said: “He decided to stay in the south of France where his wife is expected to give birth to their child.

“He wants to discover and progress in rugby union. He hopes to find a professional club in the future that matches his level.”

Pangai Jr, 29, had previously been touted for a switch of codes, and rugby union will be his third different sport.

As well as a rugby league career which brought almost 150 NRL games, the majority with Brisbane Broncos, and one New South Wales appearance, he had a five-fight professional boxing career between 2021 and 2024, winning four heavyweight bouts.